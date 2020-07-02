BTS: Emotional ARMY begs V to drop his new mixtape KTH1 after Taehyung broke the internet with new song tease

BTS singer V leaves the ARMY emotional after he released a snippet of his new song. The tweet was deleted in a few hours but fans begged Taehyung to release KTH1 -- his mixtape -- soon.

BTS singer V has been teasing his mixtape for a while now. However, all hell broke loose when Taehyung decided to share a snippet of his song on Twitter a few hours ago. The untitled song heard the singer croon some of the most emotional lyrics and watched the singer doodle "ARMY" with his finger in the darkness. The singer shared tease with the caption, "Today’s a day when I really, really… really really miss ARMY. It’s not completely finished but please listen to this small spoiler and wait."

He shared the tease with the warning that he will delete the tweet soon so ARMY better listens to it before that. Fans translated penned the lyrics and also translated for non-Korean fans. The singer is heard crooning, "Worst was given to me from the heart of the loveless / I play the games, fixed the puzzles, though I'm missing pieces / And I act like my life is just perfect / But behind this smile, it really hurts me / I'm trying to save my life, saving myself with an umbrella..." as translated by @Charts_K.

The poetic lyrics not only reveal that Taehyung has his way with words but it also seems like he is sharing some sort of pain with his listeners and we cannot wait to hear every bit of it. Imagine, this is the same singer who once confessed he couldn't do songwriting to Jungkook (as seen during the Break The Silence docu-series). If you missed out on the video, a few ARMY members managed to replicate the video and shared it online. Check out the video below:

The Blues style instrumentals and the soothing voice, ah what a heartbreakingly beautiful blend! The song has everyone begging TaeTae to release it already. #KTH1IsComing was trending for hours following the release of the snippet and fans begged Taehyung to drop the song already.

Check out a few fan reactions here:

"The worst was given to me from the heart of the loveless" He is so poetic, the Shakespeare of this generation

I'm crying

KTH1 IS COMING OMG#V @BTS_twt https://t.co/rG880SET1b — (@Taelentaed) July 1, 2020

I am crying. KTH1 IS COMING @BTS_twt — STAY GOLD | Aimal⁷ (@staaygoold) July 1, 2020

The lyrics so deep.. — HealingVoice (@JanganB37784175) July 1, 2020

i am NOT ready for the heartache this mixtape will give me omg https://t.co/2RySIFO5nn — job (@velvetscenery) July 1, 2020

Just last month, the singer hosted a live broadcast where he gave the ARMY an update on his mixtape. As translated by Soompi, the Sweet Night crooner said, "Lately I’m writing a lot of songs. I’m really focusing on writing songs, and I always end the day with a drink. Yes, that’s the life I’m living.”

“I’m not sure who will be the next member to release a mixtape after Suga’s mixtape came out, but I’m going to try to do it this year. I don’t know how many songs I’ve got that will go on the mixtape, but I think I’ve got about eight songs written,” he said. The singer also confessed he wasn't sure which of these songs will feature on the mixtape. "But I’m putting a lot of thought into it now. I want to only give ARMY good songs, so I’m thinking a lot while I write them," he said.

Are you excited about the mixtape? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

