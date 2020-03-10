BTS: Emotional RM tears up for he misses the ARMY during MotS 7 promotions; Fans chant 'Thank You Namjoon'

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

BTS leader RM hosted a VLive today and evidently teared up while talking about the ARMY's absence. The singer's emotional confession has left fans trending "#ThankYouNamjoon."

Twitter is an emotional mess now for BTS leader RM teared up during his recent VLive. The K-Pop singer hosted an almost two-hour-long VLive where he discussed each song of BTS' recently released album Map of the Soul: 7. The singer revealed his thoughts on every song and shared interesting insights into each song. While he managed to pull through the discussion, the singer teared up when he spoke about the ARMY. The singer confessed he missed the ARMY at the recent promotional events of the album.

The international band has been performing their recently released songs Black Swan and ON at different platforms with no ARMY around to cheer them on. This has left Namjoon emotional and angry. During the chat with his fans, he confessed that there were days when he would return home from music shows and would be filled with anger. He confessed yelling, feeling angry and upset over not being able to perform in front of the ARMY.

Namjoon felt it was unfair for they wanted to show their music and performances. However, he saw the silver lining and felt that at least BTS is appearing on music shows and reaching out to the ARMY through the small screen. The singer confessed he wasn't going to host the VLive. He felt burdensome but he realised there weren't many opportunities for him to interact with his fans now. He contemplated the live for 10 days before he chose to just do it. During his emotional confession, RM's voice began to break. It was evident that he was tearing up. But he fought back his tears and managed to complete the live.

Following the emotional chat, fans took to Twitter and thanked Namjoon for his love for the ARMY.

the reason why I'm getting teary & why I'm doing this is bc someone is comforted by my lyrics.. 99, 98, even 99.8, if it helps u somehow I'll keep writing for u. Not being able to see u was so hard but I love you. I'm glad this album wasn't just an unread book #ThankYouNamjoon pic.twitter.com/JlFG6jqpqm — sei ⁷ (@btsinpics) March 10, 2020

i’m not able to articulate my thoughts right now, but what I can say is thank you namjoon. thanks for always pushing forward & for making this noisy world seem somewhat better with your music, words & mere existence. u mean lots to me @BTS_twt #남준아_사랑해#ThankYouNamjoon pic.twitter.com/4arTKECK1R — (@stussyjimin) March 10, 2020

#ThankYouNamjoon for working hard, for loving us, for giving us comfort, for trusting us with sharing your fears, as well as happiness, for being a good leader for the members, as well as a role model for all of us. We're so proud of you and we can't wait to see you fly higher. pic.twitter.com/vqPwqvTe6f — alex⁷ (@iIlejeons) March 10, 2020

it really hurts my heart to see how badly not being with army has been affecting our boys. i hope they know how much we love & appreciate everything they do for us & how we will always be by their side @BTS_twt #ThankYouNamjoon #AlwaysWithBangtan pic.twitter.com/nOqEa0y0pU — BTS X ARMY ⁷ (@sorafirstlove) March 10, 2020

my words aren’t enough to express how much i appreciate your hard work in you music, in this album and everything you did. and yeah i feel so comfort when you talking with us about what you want and what you feel. we so proud of you Joon #Behind7WithJoon #ThankYouNamjoon pic.twitter.com/vFUGpFkTGF — (@Monogirl_) March 10, 2020

After joon's live, i actually don't know what to say. I can't express how i feel into words. I just know that every step of the way, i will be here to support them. #ThankYouNamjoon

(@BTS_twt) — BTS Crew Updates ⁷ (@btsvote_crew) March 10, 2020

I claim it that he’s the best & amazing leader in the world, he’s the type of leader who’s very hardworking, passionate, efforts, very dedicated, caring, lovable, talented & many more. That’s why we should protect him at all costs. Thank you & we love you. #ThankYouNamjoon pic.twitter.com/VDodbOOSs4 — (@tanniekosmossss) March 10, 2020

they’re so sad they couldn’t perform for fans. one of my main takeaways from this vlive was that - whilst streams, records and hashtags are great - at the end of the day they really just want us present and there. that’s more than enough #ThankYouNamjoon pic.twitter.com/CEpKauIF83 — lucy ford⁷ (@lucyj_ford) March 10, 2020

i just wanna give joonie a big hug and tell him that he's the best leader and we're grateful for his hardwork and his existence #ThankYouNamjoon pic.twitter.com/1YclQoawSW — maddie⁷ (@jinvisualgod_) March 10, 2020

