BTS on Fallon: RM fanboys over John Cena, J Hope slaps Jin, Jungkook's emotional confession; 5 BIGGEST moments

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon arranged a special BTS episode featuring Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, RM, Jungkook and J-Hope riding the subway, eating some deli food and dancing like there's no tomorrow at the Grand Central Terminal.

Oh, what a wonderful end to a gloomy Monday! BTS appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Bangtan Boys made their first appearance on the show since the release of their new album Map of the Soul: 7 and they kissed all inhibitions goodbye. The K-Pop band did a few things that New Yorkers do (and also went a little above the average New York resident courtesy their Grand Central performance) on the special, pre-recorded episode and boy, they had a lot of fun doing it all.

Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, RM, Jungkook and J-Hope rode the subway with host Jimmy Fallon where they spoke about each member shared an interesting insight into their lives. They also played Subway Olympics and enjoyed some deli food before they ended the show with an epic performance of their new song.

But there were five moments that will have us revisiting the episode. Take a look:

RM and Jimin reveal the story behind "Black Bean Noodle" episode:

The story behind the Black Bean Noodle incident is finally out! An ARMY member reached out to BTS, through Fallon asks BTS, and asked the two BTS members about the story behind the famous episode. RM and Jimin revealed that RM took a quick break from rehearsal under the pretext of heading to the washroom while he rushed and munch of the black bean noodles.

Jimmy uncovers the story behind the black bean noodle incident! #BTSOnFallon pic.twitter.com/nZKA5n0TXs — Fallon Tonight⁷ (@FallonTonight) February 25, 2020

RM and BTS members want to meet John Cena:

It is no secret that John Cena is a prominent BTS ARMY member. The wrestler-actor has showered his love and support to the K-Pop band every opportunity he gets. Turns out, BTS admires him as much as he loves them. RM revealed that the band is a huge fan of the WWE star and want to meet him someday. The cherry on the icing: BTS sang Cena's WWE theme song.

bts saying they wanna meet john cena because they know he’s a huge fan of them :( pic.twitter.com/4zuQPsldn3 — z (@rainhoya) February 25, 2020

J-Hope slaps Jin:

In a game of Subway Olympics, Fallon pitted the BTS members against each other in three segments. One of which was the Rubber Duck Challenge where the participant was supposed to balance a rubber duck on the hand while the opponent tries to knock it off. The challenge put J-Hope against Jin and during the match, Hobi accidentally smacks Jin, leaving Jin shocked.

Jimin feeds Jimmy:

BTS dined in one of the oldest delis in New York with Fallon and they were so excited. Not only did they eat some delicious food, but Jimin also fed Jimmy some delicious meat.

Jungkook's emotional confession:

Jungkook left us gushing when he confessed that he had cried after BTS' first live performance. The hearty confession left Fallon (and all the ARMY members) emotional AF that led to Jimmy giving him a warm hug.

Bonus: BTS' ON Performance:

Okay, we know we said five but how could we do a highlights piece without mentioning the spectacular ON performance? BTS turned Grand Central Terminal into their stage and delivered a jaw-dropping performance.

What was your favourite moment from the BTS on Fallon Tonight episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

