BTS' Fallon Tonight 'On' performance took 8 WEEKS to prepare and had 2 hours to shoot; Deets Inside

BTS took over New York with the help of Jimmy Fallon for a special The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the episode, the Bangtan Boys performed their recently released song "On".

There is no denying that BTS arranged a mind-blowing performance on their recently released song "On" at the Grand Central Terminal. The Bangtan Boys joined Jimmy Fallon for a special The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The pre-recorded episode, which aired earlier this week, was watched by millions and the ARMY couldn't stop gushing about the jaw-dropping performance the K-Pop band unfolded on the show. From the marching band to the background dancers matching Suga, RM, J-Hope, Taehyung, Jungkook, Jin and Jimin's moves, we loved every bit of the performance.

But now, a new report reveals there was a lot more effort put in than what meets the eye. Metro-North Railroad officials told The New York Times that the five-minute performance was a result of two months of preparation. The report reveals the Tonight Show makers approached the authorities in December with the request to film at the iconic location. The report reveals an army of about 180 people reached the station at 10 pm on February 8, the night when the episode was shot. Dancers and the marching band rehearsed came together in Vanderbilt Hall and the North West Balcony rooms while the cameras set up for the performance.

The report added that BTS reached the terminal after it closed at 2 AM. When the boys arrived, the cameras began rolling and the makers had two hours to shoot the performance before the staff arrived in washing the floors. The episode has already become the most talked-about TV Moment on social media of 2020. According to data shared by Nielsen and reported by Forbes, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon episode with BTS has earned 4.2 million total interactions across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

