BTS on Fallon: Watch Jimin, RM, Jungkook, V, Jin, Suga, J Hope set Grand Central on fire with 'On' performance

BTS appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and performed their new song ON. The Grand Central performance comes just days after the Bangtan Boys dropped the music video.

It has finally happened! BTS performed their new track ON from their recently released album Map of the Soul: 7 and brought the roof down at the Grand Central station. The Bangtan Boys appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a special episode. As part of the episode, the K-Pop band performed their new track for the first time since the music video dropped and it was nothing less than EPIC! The boys turned down the Grand Central Terminal into their concert venue and gave us a mind-blowing performance.

Jimin, RM, Jungkook, V, Jin, Suga and J-Hope dressed in their best as they joined dancers and a marching band for the On performance. It is safe to say that we stopped breathing for a moment as the picturesque location and the jaw-dropping choreography blended flawlessly. Missed the performance? Well, you can check out the video below:

