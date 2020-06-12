BTS FESTA 2020: Jimin and Jungkook RECALL a serious fight they had which culminated like a K drama scene would

As BTS celebrates their seventh anniversary today in KST, i.e. June 13, 2020, Jimin and Jungkook recalled a fight they had which was reminiscent of how a K-drama scene would unfold. The conversation took place during Bangtan Saengpa, as a part of FESTA 2020. Watch the video below.

BTS' bond may be thicker than blood but what makes them all the more relatable is the fact that they have had their fair share of arguments and fights over the years. Anyone, who is a part of ARMY, knows of the famous dumpling incident where Jimin and V fought over food during performance rehearsals. Even RM and Suga, who have known each other for a decade, have had constructive and stupid arguments in the past. Adding to the list of past fights; as V terms it the 'Dumpling Incident 2.0,' we have Jimin and Jungkook's dramatic fight from 4-5 years ago.

As BTS rings in their seventh birthday today in KST, i.e. June 13, 2020, the annual Bangtan Saengpa was released by the septet. Taking a trip down memory lane, Kookie confessed that there is one thing that feels most sorry for towards ChimChim and that's the fight they had in a practice studio when it was raining. This elicits a huge laughing response from Baby Mochi who goes on to narrate the incident as the members badger them for more details.

"We had a fight in the practice studio on a rainy day. After the fight, I got so angry. I told him, 'do whatever you want' and left the room. I walked to our house; it was a 20-minute walk from the studio. Then I got a call from Jungkook saying, 'Jimin, I am so sorry,' to which I stated, 'I said don't call me!'" I told him don't call me. It was 4-5 years ago, isn't it?," Jimin recalled which had the members burst out laughing. We couldn't get over ChimChim's imitation of Kookie crying to his hyung.

When the members commented that it seemed like something that would happen between a couple, Baby Mochi continued, "I asked, 'where are you?' Then, he said, 'I don't know.' So, I said, 'Tell me where you are and I'll come get you.' He said, 'I don't know where I am!' When Jungkook added that he told Jimin he would get a taxi, the latter resumed, "Yes. So, I was waiting for him in the rain. When Jungkook arrived. I hugged him tightly like in Slam Dunk calling, 'Jungkook!' Jungkook cried a lot that day."

While ChimChim was rewinding the incident, Jin quipped, "It sounds like a drama," while he and RM provided background music to the fight like how we see in K-dramas. When V referenced Jimin and Jungkook's fight as a sequel to the dumpling incident, ChimChim quipped, "I should use it for another song. "It should be named, 'A Farewell Taxi," Namjoon concluded.

Watch BTS' Bangtan Saengpa, as a part of FESTA 2020 below:

We adore these boys and how!

