BTS FESTA 2020: V, J Hope's dancing & RM, Jimin's shenanigans steal the show in Airplane pt 2 summer version

It's the most exciting time to be a part of ARMY as BTS has begun rolling out FESTA 2020 to celebrate its seventh anniversary. The opening ceremony saw the boys letting loose with an Airplane pt. 2 summer version which was shot during their 2018 Summer Package trip in Saipan.

June of every year, for the past seven years, has been extra special for ARMY as it's THE month for BTS. It was on June 13, 2013, when the world welcomed BTS and over time, that too in less than a decade, the septet has become one of the biggest names in the music industry on a global level. With legions of fans, who are loyal beyond belief, the community formed by BTS is one of love. Hence, as a gift for ARMY, BTS celebrates FESTA every June.

2020 is extra special for the K-pop band as it's their seventh anniversary since their debut. A while back, the schedule for FESTA 2020 was rolled out, leaving ARMY excited, especially when everyone is on quarantine mode due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last night, at 8:30 PM IST, BTS dropped a video as a part of the opening ceremony. In what was shot in 2018 for their Summer Package in Saipan, we see the boys let loose and give us a summer version of Airplane pt. 2. Dressed in beachwear near the pool, the members go wild and crazy as they dance to the tunes of their famous track.

There were several highlights from the fun video, which will very soon cross five million views. ARMY couldn't stop obsessing over Jungkook's cherry hair and handsome smile that manages to make anyone go weak in their knees. Then we had the playful Jimin, who piggybacked on Kookie while annoying Suga as well which gave us major Yoonmin feels. On the other hand, we had RM, who picked up different objects to dance with like a Watermelon Ring Tube as well as a Duck Tube. At one point even a chair was added to the mix! Fan also caught on the Namjin bromance as Namjoon and Jin may have been aiming for the iconic Titanic pose during their duet lip-syncing. Let's not forget V and J-Hope, who were seen ballroom dancing together with the Bangtan leader giving his classic third-wheel look at them.

Check out BTS' Airplane pt.2 summer version at the 2018 Summer Package in Saipan as a part of FESTA 2020 Opening Ceremony below:

What did you think of the BTS member's shenanigans in the summer version of Airplane pt.2 and which were your favourite moments? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

The next two weeks are going to be jam-packed for ARMY as every day, a new unseen photo, video or song will roll out for them to obsess over as a part of FESTA 2020. June 2, we have BTS dropping the 7th Anniversary Family Portrait while Choreography Video 1 awaits us on June 3. BTS Photo Collection 19/20 takes up the spot for June 4 while June 5 has ARMY giddy with anticipation as a secret project titled Still With You will be unveiled. Moreover, June 6 will see the boys take a break from FESTA 2020 to take part in the Michelle Obama hosted Dear Class of 2020, which is a virtual graduation ceremony and will see BTS give a commencement speech as well as headline the grad-night party.

The 2020 BTS Profile 1 will drop on June 7 while the Choreography Video 2 will greet us on June 8. Furthermore, June 9 is going to be just as exciting as Answer: BTS 3 Units will be unveiled which means we will get to know how the BTS Birthday Party units division will look like. June 10 will see 2020 BTS Profile 2 being unveiled while a mysterious Map of the Song: 7 waits for us on June 11. June 12, may finally give us the emotional We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal MV that ARMY has been craving for. Finally, on June 13, BTS and ARMY will celebrate together as annual Bangtan Saengpa or Bangtan Birthday Party will take place.

But, that's not all! BTS will also be hosting Bang Bang Con The Live on June 14. In a statement, via Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment had shared, "Big Hit Entertainment is pleased to provide information on BANG BANG CON The Live. BANG BANG CON The Live is an online live concert that will let BTS and ARMY continue to nurture their special connection together while keeping everyone safe and healthy! It’s a multi-view BTS concert experience right in the home of each and every ARMY! Are you ready for a virtual visit to BTS’s own room, specially prepared for ARMY? Join us for ARMY’s very special On-Contact experience with BTS with BANG BANG CON The Live. BANG BANG CON The Live will begin at 6 p.m. KST on June 14."

