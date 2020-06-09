BTS FESTA 2020: V & Jimin turn into boys next door; Jungkook plays peek a boo in new goofy family photos

Big Hit Entertainment released a new set of BTS' family portraits as part of the FESTA 2020 celebrations. In the pictures, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, and J-Hope were divided into subunits.

Today, Big Hit Entertainment released new photos were the members were divided into subunits.

One group features BTS leader Namjoon along with Yoongi, the rappers of the band. The second sees ChimChiim and Taehyung whereas the third has Jin, Jungkook, and J-Hope posing together. In pictures featuring the Rap Monster and Agust D posing a happy and a straight face, almost reminding us of the sock and buskin. However, they turn their goof mode on when Yoongi tries to hold back an escaping RM.

Our beloved Worldwide Handsome joined JK and Hobi in keeping the goofiness going. In one of the pictures, Jungkook and J-Hope hide behind Jin, almost like they are playing peek-a-boo with the camera. In another picture, they fake a surprise/shock, making it a cute poster for our walls. On the other hand, Mochi and TaeTae added dollops of adorableness with their photoshoot. The two posed behind a window sill, peeping through it and looking into the camera. The boys appeared like the ideal boys next door would want.

The Bangtan Boys sported their concert outfits. To be precise, they posed in an outfit from their solo song performances. RM slipped into his Trivia 承: Love performance outfit, Jin donned his outfit from Epiphany, Suga's outfit was seen during his Trivia 轉: Seesaw performance, J-Hope rocked his outfit from Trivia 起: Just Dance again, Jimin turned the Serendipity mode on with his outfit, V sported his Singularity outfit and Jungkook wore his outfit from Euphoria.

