BTS find spot in TikTok Rich List along with Will Smith, Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber; Earn USD 51k per post

Will Smith is numero uno in the TikTok Celebrity Rich List with BTS being placed at #8 as the septet has the power to each USD 51k per post. This is indeed an impressive feat for the Bangtan Boys who have 10.2 million followers on TikTok.

It's harder to keep up with BTS than with the Kardashians, even though we are on quarantine mode! From new album revelations by RM, Suga and V to interesting hobbies taken up by the septet like painting and boxing and documenting the same on social media, there really is not stopping the septet in keeping ARMY entertained, especially during such troubling times! Moreover, BTS is also hellbent on breaking one record after another, whether it be with YouTube views and likes for music videos, Twitter retweets and likes for selfies and videos, or now, even TikTok videos!

Speaking of TikTok, according to Online Casinos, the TikTok Celebrity Rich List is now out and BTS finds a spot at #8, as they are capable of earning an impressive USD 51k per post. Moreover, it was in September 2019, when the septet joined the fast-growing platform and broke the record for the fastest to reach one million followers (under three hours and 31 minutes). J-Hope's Chicken Noodle Soup Challenge and V's "I'm a good boy" catchphrase recreation became extremely popular on TikTok!

Will Smith topped the TikTok Rich List as the Aladdin star can earn USD 107.5k per post while The Rock and Liza Koshy placed #2 and #3 with USD 102k and USD 101k per post.

Check out the TikTok Celebrity Rich List Top 10 below:

1. Will Smith (USD 107.5k per post)

2. The Rock (USD 102k per post)

3. Liza Koshy (USD 101k per post)

4. Jojo Siwa (USD88.5k per post)

5. Ariana Grande (USD 82k per post)

6. Jason Derulo (USD 75k per post)

7. Justin Bieber (USD 60.5K per post)

8. BTS (USD 51k per post)

9. Terry Crews (USD 42.5k per post)

10. Gabbie Hanna (USD 35.5k per post)

Meanwhile, ARMY can rejoice as it was recently announced that BTS would virtually be a part of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together. The septet has been nominated in the Favorite Music Group and Favorite Global Music Star category.

