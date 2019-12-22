BTS gifts Halsey a thoughtful Christmas gift and it has a special story behind it; Find Out

It is almost Christmas and BTS is making sure Halsey has a memorable Christmas. The singer recently revealed that the K-Pop band presented her one of the sweetest Christmas gifts ever.

It was a special year for BTS and Halsey. The two international musical entities rocked the musical charts with their Boy With Luv collaboration. The song was such a massive hit that the song became the second most liked video on YouTube and it has been performed on numerous platforms, including the recent Jingle Ball 2019. Given their collaboration, Halsey shares an extremely close bond with BTS. The bond is so tight that the South Korean band decided to make the American singer's Christmas extra special with a heartwarming gift.

In the recent episode Halsey's Road to Manic series, Halsey revealed that BTS gifted her a special gift that has a connection with their first appearance on stage together. The band gifted her a sparkling microphone. Sharing the story behind the gift, Halsey said, “So the first time we ever performed ‘Boy with Luv’ together, I was making a joke that they all had like sparkly microphones and I felt left out, and they gifted me my own sparkly mic. It was really thoughtful, really amazing, and I got to use it.”

The video includes the moment BTS presented Halsey with the mic. The 25-year-old singer couldn't hide her excitement over the gift. “Every year, for my two little brothers, I make them a Christmas stocking,” Halsey informed BTS as she invited the K-Pop band to join her in opening their stockings. “This is the biggest sock I’ve ever seen in my life!” one of the BTS members exclaimed.

Check out the video below:

