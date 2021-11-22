BTS gives a 'savage' reply when asked about Taylor Swift's popular red scarf at the AMAs red carpet

BTS has opened up on Taylor Swift's popular 'red' scarf that fans jokingly say is with Jake Gyllenhaal's sister Maggie Gyllenhaal! During the red carpet ceremony at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs), the boyband had the most 'savage' reply ready when they were asked about Taylor's scarf and its whereabouts.

During an interview with Access, when the reporter asked them about the entire "Taylor Swift red scarf debacle," BTS noted that they've known about the same for a while. As the reporter wore a red scarf herself telling the septet that the one she is wearing is Swift's original red scarf, the group was asked whether they would like it if the scarf is returned back to Taylor!

BTS was then told that the scarf will be returned to Swift only if the septet wants it to be returned. The boyband instantly asked the reporter to keep the scarf for herself since Taylor might be having many in her closet for herself. "She'll understand," the group's leader RM aka Kim Namjoon chimed in! "Taylor has a million scarves, maybe! You can understand, Taylor," BTS replied, asking the reporter from Access to keep the scarf and wear it.

This really has to be a unique reply from the boyband! In other news, BTS bagged three major awards at the 2021 AMAs, including Artist of the Year, Best Pop Group or Duo and Best Pop Song. They also performed their hit single Butter and shared the stage with Coldplay for a performance on their collaborative song My Universe.

