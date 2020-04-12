BTS: 'Good Boy' V draws a sun on his nose to brighten up our Easter Sunday but his stubble has our attention

BTS singer V aka Taehyung brightened up our Sunday with two adorable selfies. TaeTae also gave a glimpse at his stubble.

Are you feeling low this Sunday? Well, here BTS singer V to cheer you up. The "Good" Bangtan Boy has been actively interacting with fans on Weverse lately. The singer has been teasing his work, sharing song suggestions and discussing a lot more on the social media platform. Today, Taehyung decided to put the sun in Sunday. The BTS singer shared two adorable photos to wish his fans this morning. In the selfies, the singer drew a sun on his nose.

The singer shared the picture with the caption, as translated by a fan, "(Putting Sun on the nose is a kind of trend nowadays, it's first time I've heard it though) Good morning everyone." When a fan asked him, "Where did you see what you put on your nose?" referring to the drawing of the sun, he said he just set the trend.

While the photo did paint a smile on our faces, we couldn't help but notice the stubble growing around his chin. The otherwise clean shaved singer seems to be setting more trends than he thought. Check out the "trendsetting" photos below:

Before TaeTae shared the selfies, he shared a photo of his dog Yeontan. The adorable pet sported an "earnest look". Check out the photo below:

The photos come after BTS fans turned his "I'm Good Boy" meme turned into creative TikTok videos. Fans are transforming the iconic lines into hilarious and some jaw-dropping videos. Read all about it here: BTS member V aka Taehyung's 'I'm a good boy' catchphrase becomes a hot TikTok challenge and we're all for it

Meanwhile, BTS is preparing for Bang Bang Con. The two-day stay at home concert sees Big Hit Entertainment replaying some of the most memorable BTS concerts. Check out the deets here: Bang Bang Con: BTS announces huge streaming concert; ARMY to revisit Love Yourself Seoul, HYYH live concerts

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Weverse

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More