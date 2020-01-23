BTS at Grammys 2020: ARMY upset K Pop band has to share the stage with Lil Nas X; See Reactions

Sources have revealed that BTS will be performing at the Grammys 2020. The K-Pop band will be sharing the stage with Old Town Road's Lil Nas X. While BTS is all set to make history with the performance, the BTS ARMY is disappointed that the international band is not performing solo.
8181 reads Mumbai
BTS at Grammys 2020: ARMY upset K Pop band has to share the stage with Lil Nas X; See ReactionsBTS at Grammys 2020: ARMY upset K Pop band has to share the stage with Lil Nas X; See Reactions
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

They might have not got a Grammys 2020 nomination but that might not stop BTS from walking the Grammys 2020 red carpet. BTS will be sharing the stage with Lil Nas X for the performance, Variety reports. For the unversed, Lil Nas X became the talk of the town after he broke records with his song “Old Town Road.” There have been several versions of the song, including the one he made with BTS leader RM. While we are cannot wait to see the K-Pop band join the singer on stage, a majority of the BTS ARMY is disappointed with the turn of events. 

Fans took to Twitter and expressed their reaction to BTS performing at the Grammys 2020 with Lil Nas X. Several fans wished that instead of collaboration, BTS should have got a stage time of their own. There were others who also expressed their confusion over the performance. They wondered why the Recording Academy was setting the stage for their performance when they snubbed them in the Grammys nominations. 

Check out the reactions below: 

While there have been fans who are not pleased with the collab, there are others who have showered the Bangtan Boys with support. 

BTS will be joined by Diplo, Mason Ramsey and Billy Ray Cyrus in the collaboration. BTS performing at the Grammys is historical for the band becomes the first Korean band to perform at the Grammys. 

Meanwhile, BTS has announced its tour dates. They kick-off their tour in April. Check out their tour dates here: BTS announce 'Map of the Soul' tour dates; Check it out

What do you think of BTS performing at the Grammys? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Credits :Variety TwitterGetty Images

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement