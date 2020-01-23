BTS at Grammys 2020: ARMY upset K Pop band has to share the stage with Lil Nas X; See Reactions

Sources have revealed that BTS will be performing at the Grammys 2020. The K-Pop band will be sharing the stage with Old Town Road's Lil Nas X. While BTS is all set to make history with the performance, the BTS ARMY is disappointed that the international band is not performing solo.

They might have not got a Grammys 2020 nomination but that might not stop BTS from walking the Grammys 2020 red carpet. BTS will be sharing the stage with Lil Nas X for the performance, Variety reports. For the unversed, Lil Nas X became the talk of the town after he broke records with his song “Old Town Road.” There have been several versions of the song, including the one he made with BTS leader RM. While we are cannot wait to see the K-Pop band join the singer on stage, a majority of the BTS ARMY is disappointed with the turn of events.

Fans took to Twitter and expressed their reaction to BTS performing at the Grammys 2020 with Lil Nas X. Several fans wished that instead of collaboration, BTS should have got a stage time of their own. There were others who also expressed their confusion over the performance. They wondered why the Recording Academy was setting the stage for their performance when they snubbed them in the Grammys nominations.

Check out the reactions below:

I'm so sorry BTS ur first Grammy performance has to be about a horse — AllForBTS (@herefor7angel) January 22, 2020

Give bts solo stage — mike⁷ (@mikekrokosmos) January 22, 2020

I see, “ let’s have BTS perform, our ratings will go through the roof” But also say “ “BTS isn’t nominated” hmmm???? Makes no sense! — Lesley M. (@72Leslee33) January 22, 2020

I ask for a Swan why did they guve us horse. Isnt OTR just RM. How are BTS supposed to perform to perform that with a lot more people. I will still support I just think they deserve so much better than that @BTS_twt — KIM RJ (@PlushieSeokjin) January 22, 2020

You know why Bighit accepted it? Because it's our boys dream to perform. Now the least that Grammy's can do after being racist as fuck and robbing a nomination from them would be to give them a solo stage because #BTS deserves nothing less! Period. — 뷔민95z⁷ (@VminOT7Forever) January 22, 2020

While there have been fans who are not pleased with the collab, there are others who have showered the Bangtan Boys with support.

I know #BTS not having a solo Grammy stage is upsetting, but we need to as fans, learn to be grateful for the little things... just like our boys are.

Your concerns are valid, but please remember that Rome was not built in a day. We'll get there, so let's be respectful #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Wc5W5V6InG — (@rosies_yoonkook) January 22, 2020

Why is everyone being so negative? Yes, they were not nominated for a Grammy, but they were invited to perform. This is what BTS wanted. The Grammys arent perfect, & we should call them out for their BS, but be grateful for this opportunity. Dont ruin it for them. @BTS_twt #BTS — HouseofSingularity⁷ (@HouseofSingular) January 22, 2020

Lots are going on but I will wait till it's confirmed and cherish whatever they put out even if I find out on that day.

It's their decision and I am proud of their journey.

I am a fan, #BTSARMY waiting for their beautiful comeback.#BTS@BTS_twt — Jayelle_Kdiamond (@JL_Kdiamond) January 23, 2020

BTS will be joined by Diplo, Mason Ramsey and Billy Ray Cyrus in the collaboration. BTS performing at the Grammys is historical for the band becomes the first Korean band to perform at the Grammys.

Meanwhile, BTS has announced its tour dates. They kick-off their tour in April. Check out their tour dates here: BTS announce 'Map of the Soul' tour dates; Check it out

What do you think of BTS performing at the Grammys? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Read More