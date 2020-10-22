BTS at Grammys: Jin turning reporter for V in Bangtan Bomb after he couldn't deliver speech will tear you up

BTS members joined Lil Nas earlier this year to perform Old Town Road at the Grammys 2020. A new Bangtan Bomb has now revealed the efforts that RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook put in to bring the performance to life.

Just hours before the Recording Academy announced that the Grammys 2021 nominations date, BTS' fandom took a trip down the memory lane with the Grammys Bangtan Bomb. It feels like just yesterday that RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook walked down the Grammys 2020 red carpet and delivered their first performance at the awards show. Although the members couldn't perform their own track, they said they were fortunate to be on the stage to join Lil Nas for Old Town Road.

The performance hardly lasted for a minute but the short act was enough to drive the ARMY wild. The new Bangtan Bomb video has now shared an intimate look at the members' anticipation to walk down the red carpet, the numerous messages prepared for the ARMY, their efforts to nail their performance and their thoughts post the performances.

Throughout the video, the Bangtan Boys expressed their wish to take on the Grammys 2021 stage as a solo act and perform their own music. While we sat with the ARMY to pray that their wishes come through, we found ourselves swelling up when Seokjin tried to cheer Taehyung as they entered the Grammy venue.

Through the first half of the video, fans watched the Winter Bear crooner prepared a speech in English for the fans which he hoped to deliver during the red carpet interviews. However, Taehyung did not receive a chance to do so. The Moon singer noticed Tae and decided to do the sweetest thing to cheer him up.

Jin doubled up as a journalist for Taehyung and asked him to deliver the speech while Hobi turned cameraman for the moment to persuade V to give his speech. The moment just proved that the singers and rappers have each other's back always! Jin did the same with Kookie, who felt he couldn't properly convey his thoughts during the interview. Watch the video below:

We hope they not only receive the chance to voice their thoughts on the red carpet of the upcoming Grammys but also set the stage on fire with a stellar performance.

