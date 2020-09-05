BTS has THIS to say about India being a possible tour destination; Marvel at Dynamite's streaming numbers

It was a day to rejoice for Desimys as BTS had nothing but kind words to say about their Indian fans in a recent interview. The members spoke candidly about India being a possible tour destination in the future as well as the massive streaming numbers from the country.

BTS is truly taking over the globe with their universally-loved music as Dynamite is the recent success story for the history books. Not only did the septet's single debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 but Dynamite MV also holds the record for most YouTube views (101.1 million) within the first 24 hours of release. Moreover, when it comes to India specific numbers, Desimys was responsible for an impressive reported 8.6 million views becoming the third-highest country after Indonesia and the US.

Moreover, the streaming numbers for Dynamite on Spotify India in a week was over 2.4 million local plays which broke the record for most streams ever of a song. When Rolling Stone India showed these statistics to BTS, the boys were shocked and grateful. "It still surprises us how much our fans across the globe support us... We’re so thankful to our ARMY, and we’re thrilled to see how well the song has been received in India. We’re really grateful that our music can act as a bridge to connect us to fans everywhere," BTS gushed.

Furthermore, when asked about the possibility of India being a tour destination, BTS positively stated to Rolling Stone India that they want nothing more than to perform on stage and meet their fans again in person, like right now! The septet's goal is to reach out to as many ARMY members as they possibly can across the globe and will continue to do their best to make it happen as soon as the situation with COVID-19 gets better.

As expected it was absolute chaos amongst Desimys as they quipped about how they're already saving money and trying to convince their parents to go for the future concert. Moreover, they trended Indian ARMYs and #NamasteBTS as they rightfully couldn't and shouldn't contain their excitement!

How excited are you at the prospect of BTS having a concert in India in the future? Share your excitement with us in the comments section below.

