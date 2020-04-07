BTS: Here's what Jimin, V, Jungkook & others have been up to during quarantine period due to COVID 19 outbreak

Given how we all have to be on quarantine mode due to the coronavirus scare, BTS is still making sure to stay in touch with ARMY and letting them know what the band is up to. Read below to know what the septet is doing while on their quarantine period.

It's been hard on all of us, what with the self-isolation and social distancing lifestyle, due to the coronavirus outbreak! As restricted as we feel within the confines of our home, it's an essential safety precaution to keep everybody safe. BTS too is on quarantine mode and is doing everything in their power to stay connected with ARMY and sharing honestly about how much they miss their fans and being able to interact with them at music shows and concerts.

Map of the Soul Tour, which was going to be huge for the band, had to cancel their Seoul concerts and reschedule the North American leg because of COVID-19. Even while they won numerous awards for the lead single of Map of the Soul: 7, ON, the boys received the honour and performed to an empty audience! In their video to talk about coronavirus, BTS urged ARMY to stay safe indoors and also shared that the day will come soon when they unite again by fighting the virus, that has taken over the entire globe!

While on quarantine mode, read below to know what each member of BTS has been up to during their free time:

RM:

Thanks to Twitter and Weverse, RM has been sharing selfies of himself to keep ARMY happy. Moreover, Namjoon, who we all know is an avid reader, took to Weverse to share his collection of books, which ranges from Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari, Guns, Germs, and Steel by Jared Diamond and much more. Moreover, RM is also hard at work as revealed during a surprise appearance on Jimin's V Live session. Namjoon teased ARMY sharing that the septet was working on something but that it was under wraps! At times, RM has also been commenting on fan posts in Weverse.

Jin:

Jin has been using Weverse to stay in touch with fans and his humour is more vibrant than ever! Whether it be making fun of RM or even V's shirtless selfies, Seokjin is seeing to it that he doesn't lose touch with ARMY. Moreover, like many of us, Jin got a haircut recently and flaunted the same with Twitter selfies and we have to admit, the quarantine period is making the Worldwide Handsome star, even more handsome!

Suga:

Suga has been keeping ARMY happy by sharing selfies of his handsome face on numerous occasions. In one recent tweet, the rapper shared some notepads he found with lyrics to previous BTS songs like 134340 (Pluto), The Last (마지막) and Outro: Tear. Moreover, Yoongi fans will recognise the notepads as the ones Suga especially uses to jot down lyrics, as revealed by him during a V Live session.

J-Hope:

J-Hope, like all of us, is using TikTok to keep himself entertained. Recently, Hobi shared a video of himself doing the six-second challenge with Outro: Ego in the background. J-Hope has also been interacting with fans on Weverse while posting his handsome selfies as well as outfit photos on Twitter.

Jimin:

Jimin yesterday mentioned in his vlive that he watched '3 idiots'. AN- 3 idiots is very popular in Korea.#BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/9kNEMaAVEV — BANGTAN INDIA (@BangtanINDIA) March 27, 2020

Much to the adoration of fans, Jimin held not one but two surprise V Live sessions where baby Mochi admitted that he has been watching a lot of movies, one of which was Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots, starring and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Jimin also spoke fondly about his friendship with V and working on his solo track, Filter, amongst many other things.

V:

V has been extremely active on Weverse conversing with fans and answering their questions, even quirky ones like what they should name their pets. Taehyung had ARMY weak in their knees when he posted shirtless selfies, albeit it was just his collar bones! Moreover, V has been listening to a whole lot of music and has been sharing his recommendations with fans. In a recent Twitter video, TaeTae was seen dancing adorably to a Kenton Chen cover version of Closer by The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey, as a part of the Stay Home Challenge.

Jungkook:

Jungkook has mostly been MIA and ARMY was left wondering what the Golden Maknae has been up to during the quarantine period. However, Kookie left hearts fluttering recently when he shared a cosy and candid car selfie of himself looking handsome as ever!

We're glad the boys are safe and sound!

As a septet, BTS brought their Boy With Luv magic to The Late Late Show with James Corden recently on their HomeFest session and made ARMY incredibly happy, as they too are missing their fans. There's also the already filmed content by the septet that is making the rounds like Bangtan Bombs, BTS Episode, Run BTS!, Learn Korean with BTS and more!

