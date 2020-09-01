  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS on Hot 100: Jonas Brothers applaud septet on being 3rd band to debut at No 1; The Weeknd sends wishes

BTS has made history with Dynamite. Not only did they break numerous records, but they have also become the first Korean act with a song at the top spot of Billboard's Hot 100 and became the third band/group to debut at No 1.
9848 reads Mumbai
The last time we sensed this energy, it was when Parasite won the Oscars for Best Picture. Our timelines were filled with congratulatory messages from fans of the industry and Korean actors. Today, South Korea celebrates a huge milestone on the music front. One of the industry's popular boy band, BTS, topped the Billboard Hot 100 list. The septet achieved the top spot with their recently released single Dynamite. The all-English single become the first Korean act to achieve the milestone. 

If this wasn't a reason enough to celebrate, Chart Data revealed that BTS becomes the third band in the history of Billboard to debut on the top spot. The other two bands are Aerosmith and Jonas Brothers. "@BTS_twt joins @Aerosmith and @jonasbrothers as the only bands in history to debut at #1 on the Hot 100," the Twitter handle revealed. Following the revelation, Jonas Brothers - constituting of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas - welcomed BTS to the club. "Welcome to the club boys," the Jonas Brothers' official Twitter handle tweeted. Check out the tweet below: 

While Jonas Brothers opened their arms for the septet, The Weeknd congratulated the K-pop boy group on the achievement. Citing a tweet pointing out that Dynamite is the only song by an Asian act to have debuted directly on the top spot, the singer said, "really cool. this is so big for asian artists. huge congratulations to @bts_bighit." 

The Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 debut left the members overwhelmed and emotional. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook shared their thoughts on the achievement. Check them out here: BTS on Hot 100: RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook thank ARMY for Dynamite's Billboard milestone

