BTS on Hot 100: RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook thank ARMY for Dynamite's Billboard milestone

BTS made history after their recently released single Dynamite debuted on the top spot of Billboard Hot 100. RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook issued statements formally reacting to the milestone and thanking the ARMY.

It is a memorable day for BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. After all, BTS made history by becoming the first Korean act to top the Billboard Hot 100 list. The K-pop group's new single Dynamite debuted on the summit of the list and the ARMY has been celebrating. While the Bangtan Boys shared their first reaction on Twitter and Weverse, Big Hit shared the members' statements on the achievement. As reported by K-Pop Herald, Namjoon confessed he still couldn't believe it was real.

"It feels like I'm dreaming. Thank you to the composers for the great song, and I believe all of our achievements have been made with ARMY," the rapper said. Seokjin added that he was surprised by the achievement. "Dynamite was a song we started making purely to have fun with our fans, and I'm surprised and really happy to hear about its unimaginable success," he said.

Yoongi too confessed he still cannot believe that BTS has achieved the milestone. The rapper recalled the time he was asked about the goal for Dynamite and he said he wanted the song to reach on the top spot of Hot 100. "I can't believe my dream became a reality. We won't be complacent but work even harder," he said. Hobi thanked fans for this achievement. "I started this career because I like dancing and music, but I never imagined our team to top the Hot 100 chart. I feel overwhelmed because our sincerity seems to have worked. I want to share all the glory with our fans," the Bangtan Boy said.

Mochi said that Dynamite was released with the intention to comfort someone and not break records. "But we got this amazing, unexpected news and I felt so happy and grateful. Thank you to my members who worked hard and our fans for loving us and supporting us," ChimChim said. Taehyung admitted he never imagined BTS could top the Billboard chart. He added that when he recieved the news of the achievement, he couldn't believe it. "It's a dream goal for any singer, but I never imagined that we could top the Billboard chart. When I first heard the news, I couldn't believe it, and I was surprised to see the result with my own eyes," TaeTae said.

Our birthday boy, Jungkookie thanked the ARMY for the trust and support they've given the group. "It was like a dream when I heard we topped the Billboard Hot 100. Thank you Army. It makes me curious what our, BTS and Army's, limits are. I will continue to challenge myself and work even harder. Thank you again Army for trusting and supporting us."

Congratulations, BTS and BTS ARMY!

