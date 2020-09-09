  1. Home
BTS hypes ARMY after Dynamite tops Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd consecutive week: teamwork makes the dream work

BTS has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the second consecutive week with their song Dynamite. Following the announcement, BTS shared a video celebrating the ARMY.
8371 reads Mumbai
BTS hypes ARMY after Dynamite tops Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd consecutive week: teamwork makes the dream work
The ARMY can continue to boast about being "fans of Billboard Hot100 No1 singers" as BTS continues to reign the Billboard's Hot 100. The band's recently released song Dynamite debuted on the top spot of the prestigious international chart last week resulting in the band making history. BTS became the first Korean act to top the chart and the third band internationally to debut on the top spot. Following the Hot 100 summit, the band was emotional and couldn't stop themselves from breaking down before they joined the fandom in celebrating the milestone. 

On Tuesday, Billboard dropped the Hot 100 list and revealed that BTS continued to rule the top spot. The announcement gave the fandom more reasons to celebrate. While fans came together digitally and celebrated the milestone, the Bangtan Boys surprised fans by sharing a video of the group cheering the ARMY. 

In the video, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were seen jumping with joy and celebrating the ARMY. "This is just... #OurARMYReceivedAnAward," the band captioned the video. The septet continued to scream their hearts out as they cheered for the fandom, leaving fans emotional af. Soon after, the official handle tweeted, "teamwork makes the dream work !" 

Check out the video below: 

Billboard reported that Dynamite continued to hold the top spot with 17.5 million U.S. streams and 182,000 downloads sold in the week ending on Thursday, September 3. It also reported that Dynamite witnessed 16 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending on Sunday.

Congratulations, BTS and ARMY! 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber on what sets Dynamite apart from BTS' other hits: If anyone knows how to make history, it's BTS

