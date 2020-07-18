BTS: Indian fans raise a whopping Rs 5 Lakh to donate for Assam Floods

As Assam has been massively affected by floods, the ARMY of K-pop band BTS has come forward to help the victims.

The year 2020 has been quite harsh for mankind in more than one ways. While Coronavirus has brought the normal life to a standstill across the world, there have been other natural calamities that have also been making things worse for humans. Adding on to the woes, as monsoon has reached India, the North-Eastern state of Assam has been ravaged by floods and has affected thousands of lives in the state along with 71 deaths. Amid this crisis time, the K-pop band BTS' fans in India has come to the rescue of the Assam flood victims.

The fan army started an online campaign to raise relief funds for the Assam Floods victims and managed to garner over Rs 5 lakhs. The campaign started after a girl named Bhavana reached out the BTS fan army in the country on Twitter urging them to help Assam. Talking about the same in a Facebook post, the lady asserted that while the fan army formed a group soon after, they also started a crisis card and contacted various national and international BTS fan bases. And according to media reports, the group has managed to raise over Rs 5 lakh in just 24 hours.

For the uninitiated, the South Korean group is known for its charity work across the world. Talking about it, Bhavana wrote, “They constantly sing about self love and mental health. They donate millions of dollars every year and are official brand ambassadors of UNICEF in South Korea. Their fans never shy away from donating too. And it is showing.”

To note, the BTS Army had also come in solidarity with the protesters of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement post George Floyd and donated USD 1 million.

Credits :News18

Share your comment ×