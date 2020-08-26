  1. Home
BTS: International Seokjinnies send a protest truck to Big Hit office requesting a fair treatment towards Jin

A few members of BTS' international ARMY reached out to Big Hit Entertainment after requesting a fair treatment towards Jin. The move came days after fans pointed out that his portion in Dynamite's EDM and acoustic version is inaudible.
BTS' recent music video Dynamite might be breaking records, a few ARMY members confessed with the way Jin was treated. Fans felt that Seokjin wasn't enough line distribution and screen time wasn't enough in comparison to other members. If that wasn't enough, ARMY members began chanting "BTS is 7" after the acoustic and EDM version of the song was released this week. According to fans on Twitter, the song either removed or limited Jin's portion to an extent that his voice wasn't audible. 

Fans reached out to Big Hit requesting them to make the necessary changes and expressing their support towards Jin. However, a few fans went a step further and stationed a protest truck outside Big Hit Entertainment office, requesting the agency to treat Jin fairly. According to Koreaboo, "International Seokjinnies” sent the truck to speak up on Jin’s behalf. The truck featured a message that read, "We want our request to be heard as fans of Kim Seokjin to give him opportunities to utilize his talents properly." The move has drawn mixed reactions from the ARMY. While a few fans expressed their support to the move, there were others who think it is could upset Jin. 

Check out a few reactions below: 

What do you think about the protest truck? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Meanwhile, Dynamite continues to shatter records. The music video has surpassed 200 million views on YouTube. Read more about it here: BTS' Dynamite beats BLACKPINK's How You Like That to become fastest K pop group MV to reach 200M views

Credits :KoreabooGetty Images

