BTS: International Seokjinnies send a protest truck to Big Hit office requesting a fair treatment towards Jin

A few members of BTS' international ARMY reached out to Big Hit Entertainment after requesting a fair treatment towards Jin. The move came days after fans pointed out that his portion in Dynamite's EDM and acoustic version is inaudible.

BTS' recent music video Dynamite might be breaking records, a few ARMY members confessed with the way Jin was treated. Fans felt that Seokjin wasn't enough line distribution and screen time wasn't enough in comparison to other members. If that wasn't enough, ARMY members began chanting "BTS is 7" after the acoustic and EDM version of the song was released this week. According to fans on Twitter, the song either removed or limited Jin's portion to an extent that his voice wasn't audible.

Fans reached out to Big Hit requesting them to make the necessary changes and expressing their support towards Jin. However, a few fans went a step further and stationed a protest truck outside Big Hit Entertainment office, requesting the agency to treat Jin fairly. According to Koreaboo, "International Seokjinnies” sent the truck to speak up on Jin’s behalf. The truck featured a message that read, "We want our request to be heard as fans of Kim Seokjin to give him opportunities to utilize his talents properly." The move has drawn mixed reactions from the ARMY. While a few fans expressed their support to the move, there were others who think it is could upset Jin.

How do you think jin would feel knowing the people that loved him sent a whole truck to his own company to be against them, do you think he would be greatful or feel more embarrassed? There are many other ways to help the situation and this isn’t it. What if the media catches on? — OPAL⁷ 夢 (@Opal7Jimin) August 25, 2020

no but if jin starts feeling like he isn't enough for army, bts, and/or himself i will actually cry. SENDING TRUCKS to his WORK isn't okay. im just absolutely astonished of how everyone doing this doesn't care for jin at all. disgusting. — jul⁷ is sleeping koo night (@ggukstaki) August 25, 2020

What you’re allowed to do: feel upset about line distribution. Email bh. Tweet about it respectfully. What you’re not allowed to do: get a gigantic truck to blast out how j!n is being treated unfairly in front of bh which will only cause extreme public humiliation. Stop! — Kat ~ Jin Harem AUs (@JinSquishes) August 22, 2020

