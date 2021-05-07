BTS' J-Hope cheekily apologises to Conan O'Brien for forgetting his name on Run BTS Ep 140: Sorry Curtain

After Conan O'Brien's hilarious reaction to him accidentally calling the popular talk show host Curtain, BTS member J-Hope cutely apologised for his goof-up along with a pouty selfie, which was clicked during Run BTS Ep 140.

"Curtain. He called me Curtain! He said I was a curtain," Conan O'Brien had hilariously reacted during a segment on his beloved talk show Conan in reference to BTS member J-Hope accidentally calling the popular talk show host Curtain on Run BTS Ep 140. For the unversed, while playing The Game Caterers' fan-favourite Figure Quiz during the particular Run BTS episode, where the BTS members had to correctly guess faces of well-known public personalities on the en route mode, Hobi had cutely made the 'Curtain' goof-up.

After Conan's very 'Conan' reaction to the earnest mistake, J-Hope took to Twitter to cheekily apologise to Mr. Curtain, sorry, we mean Mr. Conan. "Sorry,,,,, Curtain," Hobi tweeted along with two kiss emojis. Moreover, the Chicken Noodle Soup rapper shared a handsome, pouty selfie of himself, which he clicked during the same Run BTS episode, tweeting a crying laughing emoji. A few ARMY members even quipped how J-Hope took the selfie with the maroon 'curtain' just behind him.

Moreover, BTS now follows O'Brien on Twitter as well. As expected Conan, Curtain and obviously Hobi started trending on Twitter. Given that Conan hasn't 'liked' a single tweet in his account, ARMY hopes that J-Hope's tweet might be the chosen one he taps the red heart for.

Check out J-Hope's cheeky apology to Conan O'Brien for calling him 'Curtain' below:

Like we needed a millionth and one reason to adore BTS' pocketful of sunshine Hobi!

