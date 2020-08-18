  1. Home
BTS: J Hope donates 100 Million KRW to financially disadvantaged children impacted due to COVID 19 pandemic

BTS rapper J-Hope stepped forward to donate 100 Million KRW to disadvantaged children affected by COVID-19 pandemic. "I hope that these funds will be well-delivered to those that are facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus," Hobi said while making the donation.
He's our hope for a reason! Time and again, BTS member J-Hope has proved he has a heart of gold. From funding scholarships to help spread the awareness of breast cancer and stepping forward to show his support towards the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, Hobi sets an example of what a great person he is. The rapper reminded us of it yet again when he donated ₩100,000,000 KRW ($84,407 USD) to help financially disadvantaged children who have been impacted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As reported by Koreaboo, the Chicken Noodle Soup crooner made his generous donation to the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation. The foundation revealed that the donation was aimed at helping children, including those belonging to low-income families and troubled households, who have been affected due to the changes brought by the pandemic. 

J-Hope told the foundation that he hopes the money will go to children in need due to the pandemic. "Amongst the disadvantaged children that are victims of the various societal problems, I hope that these funds will be well-delivered to those that are facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus," he said. J-Hope's donation comes as a message of hope that no matter what, there is someone who will always have their back. The donation also comes as a relief for the children, especially since the ongoing rains and floods in several parts of South Korea have made the situation worse. 

Following his donation, the ARMY took to Twitter and showered the rapper with love. "hobi’s heart is too big for his body," a fan said. "You know what is amazing about Hobi's donation to the kids. The boys make these donations all the time and we never hear about it but they are always watching. Always generous," added another ARMY member. "Our sunshine Hobi's heartwarming donation especially to the children who are underprivileged due to COVID19. So PROUD of #jhope," another fan said. 

What do you think of the singer's donation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

