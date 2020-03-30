BTS: J Hope flaunts quirky OOTD days after he sent a signed MotS 7 copy to Super Junior’s Leeteuk

BTS singer J-Hope made Monday a happy affair after he shared three new selfies with fans. The singer's latest photos come after Super Junior’s Leeteuk revealed he received a signed copy of Map of the Soul 7 from the Bangtan Boy.

Over the weekend, BTS singers flooded our timelines with adorable selfies. Bangtan Boys leader RM took to Twitter to share a black-and-white selfie with his signature winking pose. Rapper Suga joined Namjoon to share a cute selfie as well. Now, our hope J-Hope took shared a bunch of photos and made Monday a tad nicer. The singer dressed in a colourful ensemble to spread a huge grin on our faces. He posed in front of the mirror to give us three happy selfies.

For the photos, Hobi slipped into a pair of ripped jeans and a white shirt. The singer completed his OOTD with an oversized zipper shirt. The shirt sported several cartoon characters. He shared the photos with the caption, "The weather is good today." He also went on to admit, "I miss you Army" adding three purple hearts.

It goes without saying, the ARMY showered J-Hope with love. Check out J-Hope's recent selfies below:

오늘 날씨도 좋다구

보고싶어요 아미 pic.twitter.com/xVUBithNsT — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 30, 2020

J-Hope was in the news recently courtesy Super Junior’s Leeteuk. As reported by Soompi, Leeteuk hosted an AMA where he revealed he received a signed BTS album from J-Hope’s mother. The singer revealed he met Hobi's parents by chance and grew closer to the BTS singer's parents. "My good neighbor, BTS’s J-Hope. Hoseok said he wanted to give me a signed CD, but our schedules didn’t line up, so I got this CD from Hobi’s mom. So I put a new cookbook and a diffuser in the bag she had given me, dropped it off at the security office by her home, and contacted her.”

"Thank you for always taking care of me. And Hobi is so sincere and kind. He’s the best!!” he added. On the cover, J-Hope wrote, "To Teuki hyung~~~~ Hyung!! This is BTS!! Our new album is out, so we’re saying hi!! Thank you for always [being good] to your [younger brothers/juniors]!! We’re always inspired by [Super Junior’s] promotions, and we’re working hard, too. Stay healthy always, and please listen to our album a lot!!"

Check out the photo below:

