BTS: J Hope REVEALS that he is obsessed with V's Sweet Night from Itaewon Class OST

BTS member J-Hope hopped onto Weverse to interact with ARMY while giving some music and movie recommendations for ARMY amidst self-isolating. Jung Hoseok revealed to fans that he is obsessed with V's solo track, Sweet Night from Itaewon Class OST.

Most of us are currently cooped up in the confines of our home trying to take the right preventive measures amidst the coronavirus scare. However, after a few days a self-isolation, we're bound to go a bit crazy with so much social distancing! Something that we're not used to! For celebrities, who are also in their homes with family, are trying to keep in contact with their millions of fans through the divine intervention, i.e. social media. From spreading awareness on self-isolation to even having live concerts vis Instagram, celebs are doing their part in keeping everyone entertained.

Several members of BTS took to Weverse to chat with their fans on what they have been up to during self-isolation. J-Hope was kind enough to give music and movie recommendations to ARMY to keep them company while practicing social distancing. When one fan asked Jung Hoseok if he heard V's latest solo track, Sweet Night, for Itaewon Class OST, the rapper revealed that he was obsessed with the song. Moreover, J-Hope admitted that he was listening to old school hip-hop as well. Amongst his other recommendations was Pussycat Dolls' Stickwitu and Jennifer Lopez's Brave.

When one fan quizzed Hobi on which was his favourite movie of all time, the 26-year-old surprisingly chose the romantic comedy If Only, which starred Jennifer Love Hewitt and Paul Nicholls.

Moreover, Hobi revealed that he is saving Kingdom Season 2, for when he will be travelling in the future. For the unversed, Kingdom is a popular K-drama on Netflix starring Ju Ji-hoon as Crown Prince Lee Chang.

