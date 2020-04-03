BTS' J Hope sprinkles some Boy With Luv on his TikTok 6 seconds challenge while Suga confesses he's 'hungry'

Here's your daily dose of BTS: J-Hope takes up the viral 6 seconds challenge on TikTok while Suga shares selfies to admit he's hungry.

The quarantine pulling down your spirits? Let J-Hope brighten up your day. The BTS singer decided to take up a TikTok challenge today and bless our timelines. Hobi turned to the platform and participated in the famous "6 seconds challenge." For those unversed, the viral trend challenges Tik Tok users to blink on the count of six. Participants try to blink after six seconds to the millisecond. J-Hope not only took up the challenge but also nailed it with ease.

The singer sported a black hoodie with the words "Always Boy" written on it. The singer took up the challenge against the music of BTS ft Halsey's Boy with Luv. Although he succeeded in the challenge, Hobi confessed it was a difficult task. He shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "it's too difficult," and two laughing smileys on Twitter.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Suga took to Twitter to leave the ARMY weak on their knees with two selfies. Yoongi took everyone's breath away when he posed in a green round neck tee for the picture. The singer titles his head a little for his short tresses to kiss his forehead while the camera captures his gorgeous face. The singer shared the photos with the caption admitting he's hungry. The caption invited a few thirst messages. "I was too but you just fed us," a fan wrote. "Oh so you want a six page essay on how much I love u?" asked another ARMY member.

Check out the photos below:

What did you think of J-Hope's TikTok challenge and Suga's adorable selfies? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

