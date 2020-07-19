  1. Home
BTS: J Hope was missing from the Japan online showcase VCR intro & ARMY is extremely disappointed

BTS members were seen promoting their Japanese album, Map of the Soul ~ Journey ~. During the promotional activity, Japan online showcase VCR intro missed out on featuring J-Hope.
BTS: J Hope was missing from the Japan online showcase VCR intro & ARMY is extremely disappointed
Over the weekend, a slew of activities featuring BTS had its fandom jumping with joy. The South Korean band recently released their Japanese album Map of the Soul ~ Journey. The album featured few original records like Intro: Calling and Intro: Journey apart from previously released songs Stay Gold and Your Eyes Tell. As the world enjoyed the new presentation by the Bangtan Boys, the septet came together for a few promotional activities. This included performances on Black Swan and a couple of interviews. 

While the entertaining weekend activities left the ARMY gushing over the band, a goof-up by the Japan online showcase VCR left the fandom disappointed. The VCR introduction featured a collage of the members. RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook looked dapper in the video. However, the broadcast missed out on featuring J-Hope. This obviously did not go down well with the ARMY. 

ARMY member Soo Choi reached out to Big Hit Entertainment and requested them to look into it. "Dear @BigHitEnt In the Japan online showcase VCR, Jhope is missed. Please check and take a step. Also please come up with follow-up measures not to make same mistake," she tweeted. 

ARMY members echoed similar sentiments on Twitter. A few also decided to drop emails to Big Hit, requesting them to add Hobi in the intro and look into the situation as soon as possible. 

Check out a few more reactions below: 

Have you reached out to Big Hit with the concern? Let us know in the comments below. 

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

very disappointing and expect bighit to fix this ASAP

