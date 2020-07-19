BTS: J Hope was missing from the Japan online showcase VCR intro & ARMY is extremely disappointed

BTS members were seen promoting their Japanese album, Map of the Soul ~ Journey ~. During the promotional activity, Japan online showcase VCR intro missed out on featuring J-Hope.

Over the weekend, a slew of activities featuring BTS had its fandom jumping with joy. The South Korean band recently released their Japanese album Map of the Soul ~ Journey. The album featured few original records like Intro: Calling and Intro: Journey apart from previously released songs Stay Gold and Your Eyes Tell. As the world enjoyed the new presentation by the Bangtan Boys, the septet came together for a few promotional activities. This included performances on Black Swan and a couple of interviews.

While the entertaining weekend activities left the ARMY gushing over the band, a goof-up by the Japan online showcase VCR left the fandom disappointed. The VCR introduction featured a collage of the members. RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook looked dapper in the video. However, the broadcast missed out on featuring J-Hope. This obviously did not go down well with the ARMY.

ARMY member Soo Choi reached out to Big Hit Entertainment and requested them to look into it. "Dear @BigHitEnt In the Japan online showcase VCR, Jhope is missed. Please check and take a step. Also please come up with follow-up measures not to make same mistake," she tweeted.

ARMY members echoed similar sentiments on Twitter. A few also decided to drop emails to Big Hit, requesting them to add Hobi in the intro and look into the situation as soon as possible.

Check out a few more reactions below:

This is completely unacceptable! @BigHitEnt please make sure that this Japanese showcase understand the error that they made and give an apology! They are 7! J Hope is part of @BTS_twt https://t.co/PYKBJdBkHM — Forever w/BTS ⁷ (@Dolface5) July 18, 2020

How can they be so fvcking blind? A whole member forgotten in the VCR, bighit one time i need u not to disappoint me — (@DeIicatekth) July 18, 2020

yeah no fuck bh i really hope they correct that and put hobi in the vid im not going to stay silent about this bts is group of 7 people not 6 if theyre going to promote the japanese comeback they better do it well — elodie⁷ misses hobi (@hobluvbot) July 18, 2020

bruh. shouldn’t bh or the japanese broadcasting channel have double checked this to make sure EVERY member is included? how tf could u leave out hobi https://t.co/Ar01rWQxZx — (@YOONlVRSE) July 18, 2020

@BigHitEnt, This is a request to please re-upload the Japanese showcase VCR adding J-hope AKA Jung Hoseok an esteemed member of the World's biggest group @bts_twt with respect. This is highly unprofessionalism on your side. This is not acceptable and disrespectful to Hobi. — you'll never get me⁷ (@serendipritee) July 18, 2020

