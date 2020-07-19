BTS: J Hope was missing from the Japan online showcase VCR intro & ARMY is extremely disappointed
Over the weekend, a slew of activities featuring BTS had its fandom jumping with joy. The South Korean band recently released their Japanese album Map of the Soul ~ Journey. The album featured few original records like Intro: Calling and Intro: Journey apart from previously released songs Stay Gold and Your Eyes Tell. As the world enjoyed the new presentation by the Bangtan Boys, the septet came together for a few promotional activities. This included performances on Black Swan and a couple of interviews.
While the entertaining weekend activities left the ARMY gushing over the band, a goof-up by the Japan online showcase VCR left the fandom disappointed. The VCR introduction featured a collage of the members. RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook looked dapper in the video. However, the broadcast missed out on featuring J-Hope. This obviously did not go down well with the ARMY.
ARMY member Soo Choi reached out to Big Hit Entertainment and requested them to look into it. "Dear @BigHitEnt In the Japan online showcase VCR, Jhope is missed. Please check and take a step. Also please come up with follow-up measures not to make same mistake," she tweeted.
ARMY members echoed similar sentiments on Twitter. A few also decided to drop emails to Big Hit, requesting them to add Hobi in the intro and look into the situation as soon as possible.
Check out a few more reactions below:
This is completely unacceptable! @BigHitEnt please make sure that this Japanese showcase understand the error that they made and give an apology! They are 7! J Hope is part of @BTS_twt https://t.co/PYKBJdBkHM
How can they be so fvcking blind? A whole member forgotten in the VCR, bighit one time i need u not to disappoint me
yeah no fuck bh i really hope they correct that and put hobi in the vid im not going to stay silent about this bts is group of 7 people not 6 if theyre going to promote the japanese comeback they better do it well
bruh. shouldn’t bh or the japanese broadcasting channel have double checked this to make sure EVERY member is included? how tf could u leave out hobi https://t.co/Ar01rWQxZx
@BigHitEnt, This is a request to please re-upload the Japanese showcase VCR adding J-hope AKA Jung Hoseok an esteemed member of the World's biggest group @bts_twt with respect. This is highly unprofessionalism on your side. This is not acceptable and disrespectful to Hobi.
Anonymous 23 minutes ago
very disappointing and expect bighit to fix this ASAP