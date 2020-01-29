BTS on James Corden: RM plotting against Jungkook with Ashton Kutcher has the ARMY going crazy

BTS members RM, Suga, V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope and Jin recently made their way to The Late Late Night Show With James Corden. Apart from their spellbinding Black Swan performance, the K-Pop band played a game of hide and seek with Ashton Kutcher.

BTS made their way to The Late Late Night Show with James Corden and bestowed some amazing moments on fans to gush over. From their impressive Black Swan performance on the show to Suga expressing his interest in performing with other BTS members at the Grammys next year, the ARMY cannot stop talking about the episode. But there is one highlight from the show that left fans rolling on the floor laughing. And it involved a hide and seek game with Ashton Kutcher.

The episode opened the floor for RM, Suga, V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope and Jin to join Ashton and Corden in a game of hide-and-seek. Ashton and the host were in charge of locating every BTS member. Kutcher took no time to find Jin hiding in the photo booth, Jimin under the Corden's table, Corden found RM and eventually located the others as well. However, the That 70s Show star seemed to have a tad difficulty in locating Jungkook.

So, he played it smart. He sought help from BTS leader RM and soon enough found the adorable Kookie. The K-Pop singer chose to double up as a camera guy instead of actually hiding (what an intelligent move). After tattle-tale RM revealed his whereabouts, Kutcher called him out. The hilarious moment caught the ARMY's attention and they cannot stop talking about it. Check out a few reactions below:

Ashton Kutcher don't miss the opportunity to hug Jimin good move Ashton good move #BTSxCorden @bts_twt pic.twitter.com/Abz73RJSPf — Roox (@minimonie97) January 29, 2020

RM was on not only giving away Jungkook, but also jeopardizing Jame’s win!! this boy is too much !! Hide & Seek w/ BTS & Ashton Kutcher https://t.co/nSnnfImVTW via @YouTube — BTS101 Living happiness (@katslifeview) January 29, 2020

@latelateshow James, rm betrayed you and went to help Ashton Kutcher find jungkook ... How does it feel pic.twitter.com/9WSCFTR343 — Erin Mcdonald (@kpopeditsxxx) January 29, 2020

What was your favourite BTS moment from their recent appearance on The Late Late Night Show with James Corden? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

