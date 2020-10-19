BTS: Jason Derulo under fire after ARMY notices singer did NOT give group credit for Savage Love remix success

Singer Jason Derulo landed himself in trouble after he celebrated Savage Love Remix topping Hot 100 with friends but did not credit BTS for the achievement.

When we logged into Twitter, we were surprised to see "#JasonDeruloIsOverParty" trend on the platform. The singer's name and the hashtag were among the top trends on the platform. Upon further digging, we found out what happened and we are speechless! It all began on TikTok when Jason revealed he was celebrating the success of Savage Love remix topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was Jason's first numero uno song on the chart in 11 years. The last time, he celebrated the milestone courtesy Whatcha Say in 2009.

The singer, joined by a few friends, was seen enjoying a meal and drinking to the success of the song. He shared a collage of clips from the night and posted it on the video-sharing platform. He captioned the video, "It’s a celebration @#savagelove @hannastocking @ondreazlopez @charlyjordan @itstaylerholder @justmaiko @sommeray @jena @mrmovi3." Notice something odd? Well, the singer did not tag or mention BTS in the video.

The video caught BTS' fandom aka ARMY's attention and they weren't pleased to see BTS being ignored. Soon, "#JasonDeruloIsOverParty" began trending with fans accusing Jason of using the septet for clout. Jason tried to do some damage control by sharing the video on Twitter and mentioning BTS. "Wish @BTS_twt @jawsh_685 was here for the celebration! We did it! #1 on billboard chart! Savage Love," he said. However, there was no returning from the damage done.

Wish @BTS_twt @jawsh_685 was here for the celebration! We did it! #1 on billboard chart! Savage Love pic.twitter.com/w6x2IFfLvw — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) October 19, 2020

Check out a few Twitter reactions below:

seriously man ??? where's BTS ??? you're here on number one chart because of BTS , no hates but seriously you're here on top because of BTS , don't worry, now just watch your songs go down on the chart #JasonDeruloIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/TTQphnMK27 — maulika (@maulikaGupta1) October 19, 2020

You wouldn't get here without them. so you admitted yourself that you took advantage of them #JasonDeruloIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/OcsG31wJCb — (@Selena34396200) October 19, 2020

Jason Derulo really made a tiktok celebrating reaching number one on billboard without tagging or giving credit to BTS and Jawsh like mf you know damn well you would’ve never made it there without them and he didn’t even used the remix version the song that got #1 pic.twitter.com/hWF9jonwaq — (@Abi13834673) October 19, 2020

Jason Derulo really used BTS for a #1 & clout, didn't credit them, & went out to celebrate with a giant group of people during a pandemic. Let's get one thing straight, the only reason you hit #1 was BECAUSE of BTS, so you might wanna put some respect on their name & take a seat — berryhong (@tianacards2110) October 19, 2020

What do you think about the turn of events featuring Jason Durelo and the ARMY? Let us know in the comments below.

