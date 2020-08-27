BTS: Jimin and his boat cap come to our rescue on this gloomy Thursday; Jiminie's '13' tattoo makes appearance

BTS singer Jimin posted a bunch of pictures on Twitter and gave a better look at his "13" tattoo while he expressed his concern over the typhoon in South Korea.

There is no denying that Jimin oozes warmth every time we see him. Be it in the Bangtan Bombs dropped from time to time or In The Soop BTS Ver, he also brings a sense of joy and happiness when he takes over the screen. His latest tweet is just another example of it. The singer shared three new photos on BTS' Twitter account, reaching out to the ARMY about the typhoon in South Korea. "It’s a relief that the typhoon [finally] passed us by," he said in the tweet.

"It’s said that [the typhoon/bad weather] will be back again next week, so please stay safe," the concerned singer added. Jiminie looked adorable as he posed for the photos wearing a simple white round-neck tee and a boat cap and flashed his contagious smile. While the first photo sees the singer stand like an adorably good boy, in the second and third photo, Mochi was seen holding on to his chic boat cap and flaunting his bracelets. His "13" tattoo peeped out between the bracelets.

The tattoo caught ARMY's attention a few months ago. While the real meaning behind the ink is still unknown, fans have the theory that "13" either marks ChimChim's birthday, celebrated on October 13, or it marks the day of BTS' debut, June 13, 2013. Check out the photos below:

태풍이 지나가서 다행입니다

다음주에 또 온다고 하니 조심하세요 #JIMIN pic.twitter.com/EWl7GnW0ya — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 27, 2020

Jimin was in the news recently for his donation towards various charities and welfare of children. According to Soompi, the singer donated a generous 100 million won to the Jeonnam Future Education Foundation in South Korea. K-media reported that Park Jimin's father delivered the donation to the chairman of the foundation and urged students who are in financial need be helped. Jimin will be known as a contributor to Jeonnam Education Hall of Fame.

