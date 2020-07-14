  1. Home
BTS: Jimin and V's latest 'good night' conversation has ARMY convinced again they're meant to be soulmates

In the wee hours of the morning (4 am KST to be exact!), BTS member Jimin decided to leave a 'pondering' message for ARMY, which V commented on. The fandom now has enough evidence to prove yet again why Vmin are soulmates.
At 4 am KST, Jimin and V had a Weverse conversation that left ARMY with major Vmin feels.At 4 am KST, Jimin and V had a Weverse conversation that left ARMY with major Vmin feels.
"You are my soulmate," has now become synonymous with the everlasting friendship shared between BTS members Jimin and V. Given that the '95 line mates were best friends from their school days, they know each other extremely well and share a bond that even the usually wise RM can't seem to decipher. With Friends, which is Vmin's unit song from Map of the Soul: 7, we see how their friendship has grown stronger over time and how they rely on each other.

In a recent Weverse conversation, ARMY collected enough evidence to prove yet again why ChimChim and TaeTae are soulmates. It was recently at 4 am KST, when Baby Mochi wrote to ARMY on the social media platform, "I'm drinking a glass of beer, looking out at the rain. Please don't be scared and hope you sleep well." Jimin's pondering words saw Taehyung commenting, "Good night." Firstly, it's the timing of their conversation that had ARMY thinking about V and Namjoon's track, 4 O’Clock, which was written by Taehyung for Jimin. In what could definitely not be a coincidence, TaeTae's 'good night' message was posted exactly a year after ChimChim had commented 'good night' to his bestie on Weverse.

Check out Jimin and V's recent Weverse conversation below:

Here's how ARMY reacted to the Vmin 4 am chat below:

We adore Vmin and how!

Meanwhile, BTS is currently gearing up for the release of Map of the Soul: The Journey, which drops tomorrow, i.e. July 15, 2020. The septet is also neck-deep working on their next album that could either release in late August or October 2020.

