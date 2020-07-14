BTS: Jimin and V's latest 'good night' conversation has ARMY convinced again they're meant to be soulmates

In the wee hours of the morning (4 am KST to be exact!), BTS member Jimin decided to leave a 'pondering' message for ARMY, which V commented on. The fandom now has enough evidence to prove yet again why Vmin are soulmates.

"You are my soulmate," has now become synonymous with the everlasting friendship shared between BTS members Jimin and V. Given that the '95 line mates were best friends from their school days, they know each other extremely well and share a bond that even the usually wise RM can't seem to decipher. With Friends, which is Vmin's unit song from Map of the Soul: 7, we see how their friendship has grown stronger over time and how they rely on each other.

In a recent Weverse conversation, ARMY collected enough evidence to prove yet again why ChimChim and TaeTae are soulmates. It was recently at 4 am KST, when Baby Mochi wrote to ARMY on the social media platform, "I'm drinking a glass of beer, looking out at the rain. Please don't be scared and hope you sleep well." Jimin's pondering words saw Taehyung commenting, "Good night." Firstly, it's the timing of their conversation that had ARMY thinking about V and Namjoon's track, 4 O’Clock, which was written by Taehyung for Jimin. In what could definitely not be a coincidence, TaeTae's 'good night' message was posted exactly a year after ChimChim had commented 'good night' to his bestie on Weverse.

Check out Jimin and V's recent Weverse conversation below:

Jimin : I'm drinking a glass of beer looking out at the rain. Please don’t be scared and hope you sleep well V : Good night @BTS_twt

Here's how ARMY reacted to the Vmin 4 am chat below:

SHUT THE F UP IT WAS EXACTLY ONE YEAR AGO THAT JIMIN COMMENTED "GOOD NIGHT" TO TAEHYUNG, AND TAEHYUNG JUST COMMENTED "GOOD NIGHT" TO JIMIN ARE WE KIDDING WHAT IS THIS pic.twitter.com/CqwTURh89m — v. (@librajiminn) July 13, 2020

so taehyung commented good night on jimin's post on weverse exactly one year after jimin commented goodnight on his, and at the timing of 4 o'clock in kst...the name of the song taehyung wrote to jimin...this is no coincidence...vmin are literally soulmates — cherry prod. jk (@aengelicbts) July 13, 2020

it’s 4 o’clock in korea which is literally vmin hour so all of this makes perfect sense — (@1995soulmates) July 13, 2020

it's how vmin shared a selfie on the exact same day they shared their first ever photo together.. and now taehyung commented the same thing jimin commented Exactly one year ago..... something abt vmin and anniversaries.. thinking pic.twitter.com/QHm89YY9jN — v. (@librajiminn) July 13, 2020

i want what vmin have pic.twitter.com/lvLrtEKzTv — carolina (@blurryytae) July 13, 2020

So you're telling me vmin probably have notebooks where they note down the dates of memorable events related to them? Taehyung commenting goodnight EXACTLY a year after Jimin did on his post on weverse can NOT just be a coincidence. — s vmin came home (@vminysI) July 13, 2020

We adore Vmin and how!

Meanwhile, BTS is currently gearing up for the release of Map of the Soul: The Journey, which drops tomorrow, i.e. July 15, 2020. The septet is also neck-deep working on their next album that could either release in late August or October 2020.

