BTS: Jimin bestowed Music Project Manager responsibilities courtesy Suga; Check deets of Mochi's new profile

BTS singer Jimin hosted a livestream earlier today on BTS' official YouTube channel as part of the band's #StayConnected initiative to share some interesting news with the ARMY. The singer revealed, apart from singing for the band, he has been given an additional role. Bangtan Boys leader RM and V have previously revealed that the K-Pop band is working on new music amid the lockdown and a hold on Map of the Soul tour. ChimChim has now revealed that he has been handed the duty of Music Project Manager.

The singer revealed that he was assigned the duty over Suga's recommendation. "Our album this time will be self-produced by us, so we picked PMs [project managers]. I became the music project manager. Suga gave his opinion very strongly. He told me, ‘I want you to become closer to music through this’ and strongly recommended [me for the role]. I was grateful for his opinion," he said, as per a Soompi report.

So what is PM Jimin's job? Baby Mochi revealed he is responsible to help RM, Jin, Jungkook, Yoongi, V and J-Hope with their music. He has to reach out to them to find out how they want to work, the theme of their songs, the story they want to tell, the style of music they want to choose and the number of songs they want to do. It is his job to understand their compositions, analyse which members will be suitable for what song and communicate it to Big Hit Entertainment.

So basically, if you want information on the new album and songs, you know who's live you must not miss at any cost! Jimin also revealed the met the band members to discuss this and showed fans a document with everyone's opinions. "The members shared some more opinions with me afterwards, so I’m going to add those and send it by e-mail. Organizing the members’ words is more fun than you’d think. There’s a sense of pride in organizing the members’ opinions and communicating them [to the agency]. I will go send this now," he said.

Credits :YouTubeSoompi

