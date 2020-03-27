BTS: Jimin calls Taehyung his most 'precious friend'; Mochi spills the beans on his 'dumpling fight' with V

BTS singer Jimin hosted a VLive recently and gushed about V. Mochi also revealed the story behind his dumpling fight with Taehyung.

Jimin hosted a VLive recently and spilled a lot of beans. The singer, who has been MIA lately, decided to catch up with his fans through the platform on Thursday. While he gave us numerous memorable moments, the singer made a heartwarming confession about his relationship with V. The two singers belong to the same age group. Given that factor, Mochi notes, the singers share an amazing bond. A fan translation revealed Chim Chim called Taehyung as his "precious friend."

"Jimin said Taehyung is his precious friend who has same age with him. Taehyung could be one and only same age friend who has lots of memories and stories with him," he said, during the VLive. One of the many memories includes the now-famous Dumpling episode.

BTS fans would remember the incident was mentioned on Carpool Karaoke, as part of The Late Late Show with James Corden. The band revealed Jimin and V got into an argument over dumplings. During the VLive, Jimin revealed what exactly happened. He explained that he wanted to eat dumplings but once he was done with the dance practice. However, TaeTae wanted to eat first and practice later. While it wasn't a serious fight, it was a heated argument back then. The singer confessed he feels shameful about it.

Credits :VLive

