BTS: Jimin finds a quirky and dramatic way to wish his fans good night; View Pic

BTS member Jimin posted a picture of himself on Twitter with certain dramatic filters. Check out the picture.

BTS member Jimin found a quirky way of wishing his fans and followers good night. The Serendipity singer posted a picture of himself on his Twitter account with certain dramatic filters. The fans of the BTS singer and songwriter could not have asked for a better wish than this. Previously, the news reports pointed out that Jimin has changed his look with respect to his hair colour. The BTS member was spotted in blond hair. The fans set off a frenzy when Jimin was clicked with his new hair. The BTS member Jimin whose song Serendipity shattered several records on multiple music platforms made headlines all thanks to his new sleek blonde hair colour.

The fans and music lovers across the globe just could not stop themselves from discussing and debating about it. Recently, the Riverdale star Cole Sprouse revealed that he has a 'bro crush' on the entire BTS band. The boy band consist of Jin, Jimin, Suga, J Hope, RM, V and Jungkook. Cole Sprouse mentions to HollyWire that the entire crew of BTS is a favourite of his and the fans just could not agree to him more.

BTS's Jimin has also previously posted a selfie in his new look and added some emotions to his post and the fans were enjoying every bit of the singer's selfie. The fans and followers of BTS and more so of Jimin wasted no time in commenting about the new hair colour the singer was seen sporting.

Check out the performance of BTS below:

(ALSO READ: Cole Sprouse has a HUGE bro crush on 'the entire crew of BTS': You just got to love the K Pop)

Read More