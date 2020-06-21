  1. Home
BTS: Jimin gives Salt Bae a run for his money with meme worthy expression; Jungkook struggles with his apron

BTS singers Jungkook and Jimin hosted a Vlive where they cooked Gimbab and gave us numerous gush-worthy moments. Check out the deets below.
23313 reads Mumbai
Trust BTS to brighten up our gloomy Sunday. The Bangtan Boys have been busy off-late as they recently concluded the seventh-anniversary celebrations and dropped their new song Stay Gold. Thankfully, Jungkook and Jimin decided to take a quick break from their busy schedules to interact with the ARMY. The duo hosted a Vlive where they put together a mouth-watering plate of Gimbab. For the unversed, it is a Korean seaweed rice roll. While the singers donned the chef's hat, it seemed like JK did not know how to don the apron. 

While Jimin managed to slip into the apron easily, poor Kookie struggled for a while to understand which was the straight side before he found the right side up. After a few seconds of struggle, the Stay With You crooner squeezed himself into it and joined Mochi for the cooking session. If that wasn't enough to crack us up, ChimChim and Kookie dramatically helped each other wear gloves only to showcase adorably hilarious expressions while dropping ingredients into the dish. Jimin's expression truly gave us a new meme-worthy picture. The singer could definitely give Salt Bae a run for his money. Check out the photo posted by BTS ARMY member Soo Choi below: 

Jikook went on to help each other to whip up the perfect plate of Gimbab, giving the ARMY members numerous moments to gush about. The live did not end with some much-needed update about BTS' upcoming album. Jungkook revealed he has worked on four songs for the band's upcoming album while Jimin has submitted three songs. 

What was your favourite part of the Jikook Vlive? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: BTS tops Oricon Album Sales Chart for 2020 1st half; 1st foreign artist to achieve feat since Michael Jackson

Credits :Twitter

