BTS: Jimin gives Salt Bae a run for his money with meme worthy expression; Jungkook struggles with his apron

BTS singers Jungkook and Jimin hosted a Vlive where they cooked Gimbab and gave us numerous gush-worthy moments. Check out the deets below.

Trust BTS to brighten up our gloomy Sunday. The Bangtan Boys have been busy off-late as they recently concluded the seventh-anniversary celebrations and dropped their new song Stay Gold. Thankfully, Jungkook and Jimin decided to take a quick break from their busy schedules to interact with the ARMY. The duo hosted a Vlive where they put together a mouth-watering plate of Gimbab. For the unversed, it is a Korean seaweed rice roll. While the singers donned the chef's hat, it seemed like JK did not know how to don the apron.

While Jimin managed to slip into the apron easily, poor Kookie struggled for a while to understand which was the straight side before he found the right side up. After a few seconds of struggle, the Stay With You crooner squeezed himself into it and joined Mochi for the cooking session. If that wasn't enough to crack us up, ChimChim and Kookie dramatically helped each other wear gloves only to showcase adorably hilarious expressions while dropping ingredients into the dish. Jimin's expression truly gave us a new meme-worthy picture. The singer could definitely give Salt Bae a run for his money. Check out the photo posted by BTS ARMY member Soo Choi below:

JIKOOK... but also jungkook baby taking 1 minute and 9 seconds to put on an apron pic.twitter.com/IyWJFyspPJ — megan (@megan00232027) June 21, 2020

comedians found jobless after jikook went livepic.twitter.com/xjvlqWWDKy — (@yoonminhugs) June 21, 2020

WHY DOES JIKOOK PUTTING GLOVES ON EACH OTHER SOUND & LOOK SO DRAMATIC LIKE W/C ACTION-PACKED KDRAMA IS THIS pic.twitter.com/PiRZATSOFL — marie⁷ (@jimimigguk) June 21, 2020

jikook feeding each other has GOT to be the cutest thing ever pic.twitter.com/a55vESpGwi — eonssy BLM! (@real_jeonssy) June 21, 2020

아미 덕분에 김밥 맛있게 먹고 가요 pic.twitter.com/q1zQez71PM — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 21, 2020

Jikook went on to help each other to whip up the perfect plate of Gimbab, giving the ARMY members numerous moments to gush about. The live did not end with some much-needed update about BTS' upcoming album. Jungkook revealed he has worked on four songs for the band's upcoming album while Jimin has submitted three songs.

