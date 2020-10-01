  1. Home
BTS: Jimin, Jungkook thank ARMY for Hot 100 feat in an adorable video; Explains reason behind late reaction

BTS singer Jimin took to Twitter and thanked the ARMY after the septet topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the third time. The singer apologised for his delayed response and joined Jungkook kin thanking the fandom.
BTS achieved another milestone this week. The septet not only returned to the top spot of Billboard Hot 100 with their latest track Dynamite but BTS scored the #1 spot on Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts. The Korean pop group became the first act ever to score the top spot of all the three charts at the same time. Following the achievement, the ARMY turned social media purple with their celebrations. Now, Bangtan Boy Jimin took to Twitter to thank them for the love with some help from Jungkook.

Mochi began by apologising to the fandom for his late reaction to the achievement. He explained that he was unwell hence his delayed response. He then thanked the fans for Billboard Hot 100. He knows how meaningful it is and he was extremely happy with the milestone the group had achieved. He reminded the fans that the milestone was all thanks to them and they shouldn't forget that. 

In a separate tweet, ChimChim joined Kookie to record a video where the duo was seen bowing down to thank the fandom. He shared the video with the message reading, "[Thank you always...] and I love you," before he assured the ARMY he was doing better. "(I’m feeling all better now, so don’t worry about me!)" he wrote. Check out the tweets below: 

Meanwhile, BTS has been busy entertaining the world with BTS Week on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The group has already performed three tracks, Dynamite, Idol and Home. Check them out here: BTS Week on Fallon: Septet lights up Gyeongbokgung Palace in black hanboks to give thrilling Idol performance

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

