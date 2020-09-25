  1. Home
BTS' Jimin or Harry Styles? James Corden asked to pick between Mochi and 1D singer; Here's what he did

Late-night talk show host James Corden was asked to pick between BTS singer Jimin and Harry Styles. Here's what The Late Late Show with James Corden show host did.
It is no secret that British TV host James Corden is a close friend of Harry Styles. The two were reportedly holidaying with Adele earlier this year. We also know that Corden shares a special bond with BTS. Their bond grew when the septet appeared on his show, The Late Late Show With James Corden, for Flinch with BTS and Carpool Karaoke. The Karaoke also resulted in Corden being dubbed as Papa Mochi after he bonded with Jimin aka Mochi and adopted the adorable singer. 

But if he had to choose between Harry Styles and Jimin, who would he pick? Corden was asked to pick sides during a recent segment of Spill Your Guts which he played with Alicia Keys. In the episode, the singer presented the BTS and One Direction members' names and asked him to pick one. "Both Harry Styles and BTS’s Jimin, better known in the show as ‘Baby Mochi’, are great friends of the show. Who is your favourite?” the singer asked. 

"This is like asking me to choose between my parents, man!” Corden said. Speaking about Styles, Corden said, "Look, I love Harry. I’ve loved him for a long long time." He went on to add that he loves his baby Mochi. "I love my Baby Mochi. I’m a Papa Mochi and he’s a Baby Mochi!" he said. Instead of picking a side, he chose to eat pork tongue and bloody jelly instead. 

Papa Mochi and Baby Mochi all the way! But if you had to choose between Jimin and Harry Styles, who would it be? Let us know in the comments below. 

While Corden continues to shower Jimin with love, the ChimChim will join his fellow group members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook for BTS Week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next week. 

