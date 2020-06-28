BTS: Jimin pins down Jungkook after Still With You crooner refuses to let Jin sit during a warm up session

BTS dropped a new Bangtan Bomb which sees Jimin, Jungkook, and Jin goofing around while playing the "no-no" game.

We love the fact that the moment BTS does remotely cute or funny, Big Hit Entertainment pulls out the cameras and releases the videos as Bangtan Bombs. Dropping a new bomb this weekend, Big Hit released a video featuring Jimin, Jin and Jungkook. The trio was seen on the rehearsal floor, stretching and preparing for their session when Jungkook decided to play the "no-no" game. Kookie refused to allow Seokjin and ChimChim to sit (or even stretch) on the rehearsal floor.

The adorable singer was first seen holding Jin from his back while the latter tried to stretch out. Flashing his adorable smile, JK was having fun watching the helpless worldwide handsome when he finally let him go and found his new target: Mochi. He refused to let Jimin sit so the latter decided to lay down, still abiding by JK's rule. As the trio goofed around, Jimin finally caught hold of Jungkook and laid down the floor. As Jungkook tried to release himself from Jimin's arms, Mochi locked JK using his feet. Check out the hilariously adorable video below:

Last week, BTS made the headlines for their new music video Stay Gold. The beautiful video not only gave fans several gush-worthy moments but it also saw a few callbacks to the band's previous music videos, including Fake Love. During a recent interaction about the song, BTS singer V revealed the real meaning of the song. "The world isn’t just full of good things, so don’t lose your shine. That’s the beautiful message of this song," he said, on CDTV Live (a Japanese late-night music broadcast show).

