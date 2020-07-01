  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS: Jimin recreates the sound of a USB flash drive & V aka Taehyung sums up our reaction; Watch Video

BTS singer Jimin reveals he can do a great impression of a USB flash drive. The reaction left Jin in splits while Taehyung had a priceless reaction.
8760 reads Mumbai
BTS: Jimin recreates the sound of a USB flash drive & V aka Taehyung sums up our reaction; Watch VideoBTS: Jimin recreates the sound of a USB flash drive & V aka Taehyung sums up our reaction; Watch Video
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Can we give Jimin the award for the cutest BTS member? The singer has a quirky sense of humour and he exhibits it from time to time. In the new Bangtan Bomb released by Big Hit Entertainment today, the singer tried to bring a smile on fellow BTS singers Jin and V's faces. Mochi, Seokjin and Taehyung were practising their high pitches between takes. As soon as they were done, ChimChim informs Jin and V to inform them that he has been practising a few impressions. 

He holds TaeTae's hand and informs him that he can do a great impression of a USB flash drive. Jin joins in to see Jimin recreate the sound. The recreation leaves Michi and Seokjin in splits but Taehyung looked dead confused. "What... What are you doing?" Taehyung asked, as per the translation. "What just happened," Tae added. 

Jimin does the impression again but the Sweet Night crooner continues to stay confused about the act. Poor thing, Jin had to explain what Jimin was trying to do to Taehyung. Check out the video below: 

BTS has been in the news this week for their recent Run BTS episode. The seven-member band released the 106th episode this week and it packed in the much-needed laughs. The members turned their own stylists and turned photographers for each other. Read the highlights in the link below. Apart from the episode, the band continues to present new music to the ARMY. Last weekend, the band released their new Japanese song Stay Gold's music video that left everyone impressed. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :YouTube

Latest Videos
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement