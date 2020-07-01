BTS: Jimin recreates the sound of a USB flash drive & V aka Taehyung sums up our reaction; Watch Video

BTS singer Jimin reveals he can do a great impression of a USB flash drive. The reaction left Jin in splits while Taehyung had a priceless reaction.

Can we give Jimin the award for the cutest BTS member? The singer has a quirky sense of humour and he exhibits it from time to time. In the new Bangtan Bomb released by Big Hit Entertainment today, the singer tried to bring a smile on fellow BTS singers Jin and V's faces. Mochi, Seokjin and Taehyung were practising their high pitches between takes. As soon as they were done, ChimChim informs Jin and V to inform them that he has been practising a few impressions.

He holds TaeTae's hand and informs him that he can do a great impression of a USB flash drive. Jin joins in to see Jimin recreate the sound. The recreation leaves Michi and Seokjin in splits but Taehyung looked dead confused. "What... What are you doing?" Taehyung asked, as per the translation. "What just happened," Tae added.

Jimin does the impression again but the Sweet Night crooner continues to stay confused about the act. Poor thing, Jin had to explain what Jimin was trying to do to Taehyung. Check out the video below:

BTS has been in the news this week for their recent Run BTS episode. The seven-member band released the 106th episode this week and it packed in the much-needed laughs. The members turned their own stylists and turned photographers for each other. Read the highlights in the link below. Apart from the episode, the band continues to present new music to the ARMY. Last weekend, the band released their new Japanese song Stay Gold's music video that left everyone impressed.

