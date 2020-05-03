BTS: Jimin schooling V over chewing gum shows a glimpse of VMin's care for each other; Watch Video

BTS dropped a new Bangtan Bomb video, giving Vmin fans another moment between V and Jimin to gush over.

A new Bangtan Bomb has dropped and it shows all our BTS boys together. The video, filming during their Map of the Soul: 7 promotions, sees the Bangtan Boys dressed to kill! The video kicks off with Jin, Jungkook and Suga seated in their positions while RM walks across the stage. Jimin and V take a seat on the floor as they watch a compilation of videos from their MotS 7 photoshoots. As VMin closely watch every frame, there came a point when Taehyung came on the small screen.

Within a few moments, ChimChim turns towards TaeTae to call him out for his habit of chewing gums. "You’re chewing gum again. Why do you keep doing that?” Mochi asks him. "It’s become a habit," Kim Taehyung defends himself. "I know, just now, too," Jimin imitates V. "It’s really become a habit. I know. I chew a lot of gum too. So I keep doing that when I get bored," Taehyung continued to convince baby Mochi to give the BTS ARMY yet another moment to add in the Vmin/Taemin folder.

Apart from the adorable boys, Yoongi decided to plan a movie date with the gang. "Anyone want to watch a movie tonight?" Yoongi seated behind V and Jimin quizzes the boys. "I'm down," Kookie instantly responds. The video ends with Taehyung actually waiting for 45 seconds with a finger pointed at the camera with an idea of a different "introduction."

Watch the video below:

BTS recently won the Favourite Music Group at the Kids Choice Awards. Accepting the award, RM said, "Wow this is amazing. Thank you so much. So happy to get this award.” V continued, "Thank you for voting for us, ARMY. Your love keeps us going," before "We miss you, ARMY, so, so much, and hopefully, see you soon!" Kookie added to the speech. Watch the video here: Kids Choice Awards 2020: BTS' V & Jungkook leave ARMY spellbound with his English in KCA acceptance speech

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :YouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×