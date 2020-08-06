BTS: Jimin stan ARMY members donate to Korea flood and Lebanon's Beirut blast relief funds under Mochi's name

BTS singer Jimin is going to be so proud of the ARMY as a few members are donating towards relief funds helping those impacted by the floods in South Korea and the blast that took place in Lebanon's Beirut.

We will never grow tired of reminding everyone that BTS' ARMY members have a heart of gold (or rather purple). The fandom never ceases to amaze us with their gestures. Fans step forward every time to raise funds under their favourite icons and donate towards a cause that needs immediate attention. The most recent causes are the devastating floods that have hit South Korea and the heartbreaking explosions that took place in Lebanon's Beirut and left the world in shock.

While several South Korean actors, including Song Joong Ki, Park Seo Joon and Yoo In Na, raised funds to donate towards the aid the flood relief efforts. Now, a portion of the fandom has stepped forward to donate towards the relief aids of Korean floods under Jimin's name. Jimin's fan base Adelio towards the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association under Jimin's name with the hope to help those affected by the damages from the floods. “We have donated to those that have suffered a lot of damage from the flood under Jimin’s name. We hope that this can help even just a little and we hope that the rain will stop soon so as to further prevent any more damage," the tweet read, as translated by Koreaboo.

Another fanbase, that goes by the name of MYJIMNIE, donated towards the relief funds. "We have donated under Jimin’s name. Although the amount is small, we hope that it can help even just a little. I hope that later we will be able to donate even more!” the fanbase said.

Apart from the Korean floods relief funds, a few fan bases also donated towards Lebanon Red Cross to help those impacted by the explosions in the country's capital. Fans shared screenshots of their donations and urged fellow ARMY members to help.

Check out the tweets below:

수해로 많은 피해를 입으신 분들을 위해 지민이의 이름으로 기부하였습니다. 조금이나마 도움이 되길 바라며 비가 얼른 그치고 더이상 피해가 발생하지 않길 바랍니다 기부에 동참하실 분은 https://t.co/e35WIjNW7k pic.twitter.com/4Lj5EPgxhi — adelio : 아델리오 (@adelio_bts) August 4, 2020

2020 수해 긴급구호에 방탄소년단 지민 이름으로 후원하였습니다

피해복구에 잘 쓰였으면 하는 마음으로 작은 금액이지만 보태봤습니다

언젠간 꼭 멋지게 1,013,000원 넣어보는 날도 왔으면 좋겠어요 pic.twitter.com/OeVZzynLUf — 찜댕 (@MYJIMNIE) August 5, 2020

We are deeply saddened over the news, of what happened in Lebanon yesterday. We encourage you all to help, with what ever you can. Jimin Alert have donated to Lebanon Red Cross, you can do too! Donate here: https://t.co/cAdu068RrZ pic.twitter.com/0fqHOJAaIZ — JIMIN ALERT (@JIMIN_ALERT) August 5, 2020

We say it again: The ARMY is making this world a better place!

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS singer Jimin IMPRESSES Zootopia co director with his Judy Hopps impression: When can we work together?!

Share your comment ×