BTS: Jimin stan ARMY members donate to Korea flood and Lebanon's Beirut blast relief funds under Mochi's name

BTS singer Jimin is going to be so proud of the ARMY as a few members are donating towards relief funds helping those impacted by the floods in South Korea and the blast that took place in Lebanon's Beirut.
We will never grow tired of reminding everyone that BTS' ARMY members have a heart of gold (or rather purple). The fandom never ceases to amaze us with their gestures. Fans step forward every time to raise funds under their favourite icons and donate towards a cause that needs immediate attention. The most recent causes are the devastating floods that have hit South Korea and the heartbreaking explosions that took place in Lebanon's Beirut and left the world in shock. 

While several South Korean actors, including Song Joong Ki, Park Seo Joon and Yoo In Na, raised funds to donate towards the aid the flood relief efforts. Now, a portion of the fandom has stepped forward to donate towards the relief aids of Korean floods under Jimin's name. Jimin's fan base Adelio towards the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association under Jimin's name with the hope to help those affected by the damages from the floods. “We have donated to those that have suffered a lot of damage from the flood under Jimin’s name. We hope that this can help even just a little and we hope that the rain will stop soon so as to further prevent any more damage," the tweet read, as translated by Koreaboo. 

Another fanbase, that goes by the name of MYJIMNIE, donated towards the relief funds. "We have donated under Jimin’s name. Although the amount is small, we hope that it can help even just a little. I hope that later we will be able to donate even more!” the fanbase said. 

Apart from the Korean floods relief funds, a few fan bases also donated towards Lebanon Red Cross to help those impacted by the explosions in the country's capital. Fans shared screenshots of their donations and urged fellow ARMY members to help. 

Check out the tweets below: 

We say it again: The ARMY is making this world a better place! 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

