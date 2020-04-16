BTS: Jimin & V approached Baek Chan with these two musical doubts; 8Eight singer recalls band's training days

BTS has worked extremely hard to get where they are today. 8Eight's Baek Chan recalls Bangtan Boys' initial days and revealed Jimin and V approached him to seek advice on their singing.

Long before BTS and TXT, Big Hit Entertainment backed the international group 8Eight. The K-Pop band featured the trio Joo Hee, Baek Chan and Lee Hyun. While the band has been popular among K-Pop music lovers, they are extra special to the BTS ARMY. After all, the trio was RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook's senior. And like every responsible senior, Baek Chan made sure to help BTS members when they needed it. The singer recently recalled the band's trainee days and revealed an interesting anecdote about Mochi and Taehyung.

The 8Eight singer appeared on the radio show “Kim Shin Young’s Hope Song at Noon” this week. On the show, a BTS fan asked the singer about his relationship with the Bangtan Boys. Answering the query, the singer confessed he is "not close to them." However, he did reveal that back in the days of their training, Jimin and V approached him for some advice.

"In order to get experience being on stage, the BTS members took part as dancers in an 8Eight concert before their debut," Baek Chan recalled. “The guys would practice singing in the basement practice rooms. Back then, if I went down there, Jimin would ask me, ‘How do you do a falsetto?’ and V would ask, ‘How do you do a high note?' I told them as much as I could, and I’m proud because they’re cool and doing well now," he shared, as per a Soompi report. We're sure he's super proud of the Bangtan Boys and their achievements.

As for Baek Chan, the singer reunited with the other 8Eight members to release their first album in six years. We wonder if BTS has heard it yet.

