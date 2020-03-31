BTS: Jimin & V are a giggling mess in the behind the scenes shoot of their subway interview with Jimmy Fallon

In BTS' latest Bangtan Bomb, we see Jimin and V up to their same old shenanigans as they shot for the septet's subway interview with Jimmy Fallon in New York. Check out the adorable Bangtan Bomb below.

The friendship shared between the BTS members in the '95 club is amongst the most cherished equations in the septet. Jimin and V, who have known each other from their school days share a tight-knit bond that can rival any of the other friendships in BTS. The two have often spoken fondly about how well they gell together and have been the anchor in each other's lives, especially during the tough times. The recent Bangtan Bomb just shows us how deep... but most funny, their friendship really is!

The Bangtan Bomb takes place during BTS' subway interview with Jimmy Fallon in New York for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In the behind-the-scenes clip, we see Jimin and V inside the subway, pretending they are in South Korea and heading to the Seoul National University station. Enacting a K-drama sequence, we see ChimChim and TaeTae dramatically exiting from the subway before becoming a giggling mess. We then see them head back to the train, where the rest of the BTS members were getting their hair and makeup touched up. V then heads to Jungkook's corner, who plays along with the former's youthful shenanigans as well!

Check out BTS' Bangtan Bomb at Tonight Show Subway below:

We adore Jimin and V's bromance!

ALSO READ: V & Jimin act out a K drama scene during visit to Connect, BTS exhibition in New York giving us bromance goals

Meanwhile, the BTS boys had ARMY in a state of unrest today as they appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The septet performed a comfy version of Boy With Luv during Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special, which also saw musical performances from Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish.

Credits :YouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More