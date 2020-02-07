BTS: Jimmy Fallon asks ARMY for questions with #FallonAsksBTS & fans have an important question for Jimin

Jimmy Fallon revealed that BTS will be returning for The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The talk show host asked ARMY for questions to ask the K-Pop band and well, they delivered.
A few hours ago, Jimmy Fallon announced that BTS is returning to the sets of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The late-night TV show host took to Twitter to share a video making the special announcement. Along with the announcement, Fallon also reached out to fans and requested them to help him with questions for the K-Pop band that he could ask on their behalf during the interview. Using the hashtag "Fallon Asks BTS", Fallon invited questions and it comes as no surprise that the ARMY jumped at the opportunity to ask Jimin, Jin, RM, V, Jungkook, J-Hope and Suga. 

While fans had questions for everyone, a few fans had a common question for Jimin. The ARMY is curious to know Jimin's thoughts on the reaction to his song Promise. Jimin became the most streamed Korean soloist in SoundCloud and surpassed 200 million streams on the platform. He also broke the record Drake's record of the biggest 24 hours debut. ARMY has requested Fallon to find his reaction to the records he broke. "@jimmyfallon #FallonAskBTS Please Jimmy, just ask Jimin one question about his solo song Promise," a fan requested. 

Apart from posing a question for Jimin, there were other interesting questions asked. Check out a few of questions that fans want BTS to answer on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon below: 

Fans also requested Fallon to ask Taehyung and Jungkook about his mixtape. If you were given an opportunity, what question would you ask BTS? Let us know your question in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

