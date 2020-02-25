  1. Home
BTS on Jimmy Fallon Show: ARMY can’t stop gushing about the K Pop band’s grand appearance; See Reactions

BTS made a grand appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and it is all the ARMY can talk about. Check out fan’s reaction.
February 25, 2020
BTS on Jimmy Fallon Show: ARMY can't stop gushing about the K Pop band's grand appearance; See Reactions
BTS showed the world how it’s done when they appeared on the latest edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. From the very first segment to the last, the K-Pop band was a hoot! The episode was basically a celebration of the South Korean boy band. Jimmy Fallon gave the boys a fun trip of New York as they all sat down in an NYC subway for a fun interview. And the boys did not hold back.

The band talked about their career, their latest album, Map of the Soul: 7, and even gushed about their love for John Cena. They even hung out at the iconic Katz’s Deli and played some fun games. And, for the cherry on top, the band delivered a stunning performance of their latest track ON at Grand Central Terminal. The performance was an absolute treat for their fans, who had been eagerly waiting for the episode. ARMY flooded the internet with words of appreciation for their favourite band.

 “Thank you @FallonTonight @jimmyfallon @nbc for this amazing show #BTSonFallon the amount of work put into it I can’t even imagine and adding subtitles really made watching the show even better,” a fan tweeted thanking Jimmy Fallon for organising a perfect show for the band. “BTS and Jimmy Fallon playing party games is silly, chaotic fun,” another tweeted. “Seeing BTS just looking relaxed and having the time of their lives in New York was honestly so amazing!! It felt like a dream and I’m so proud. BTS really are history makers aren’t they!” another fan wrote.

Check Out the reactions here:

Credits :TwitterYouTube

Options

