BTS on Jimmy Fallon Show: Date, Time and where to watch Bangtan Boys' Tonight Show episode in your country

BTS is all set to appear on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Here's what time the episode will air and how you can watch all the action.

We are ready for another week of BTS flooding our Twitter and Instagram timelines. The K-Pop band dropped their new album Map of the Soul: 7 last week. As part of their promotional activities, the band is hop-scotching from one US show to another. The band appeared on Today Show and is set to appear on a special, pre-recorded episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on February 24. International television host Jimmy Fallon took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of the episode.

In the video, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Jimin and Jin are seen hopping into a subway and performing their new song "On" at the Grand Central station. The new special also sees the Bangtan Boys enjoying a meal in a Jewish deli in NYC. Although the glimpse hasn't revealed, given Fallon's tweet inviting questions for the boys, the episode will see the seven-member band answer some interesting questions posed by the ARMY.

So, when, where and how can you watch The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon featuring BTS? Here's all you need to know:

When is BTS x Jimmy Fallon show episode airing?

The episode airs on February 24 in the US. Since it begins a half-hour before midnight, the episode will ideally air on February 25 in several countries due to time difference.

What time does the BTS on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon air?

In the US: The episode starts at 11:35/10:35c.

In India: Indian BTS ARMY can witness the magic unfold starting at 10:05 am.

In Korea: Korean ARMY can set their alarms to 1:35 pm KST.

In the UK: Londoners will have to wake up at 4:35 am GMT.

In Australia: Aussie ARMY members can witness the madness starting 3:35 pm AEST.

In Singapore: ARMY in Singapore, set your clocks to 12:35 pm SGT.

How to watch BTS x Jimmy Fallon episode?

In the US, the episode will air on NBC. If the show follows its tradition (and follows The Late Late Night Show With James Corden's footsteps), the numerous segments will be shared on Twitter and YouTube for international fans to enjoy.

