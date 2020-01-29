BTS' Jin adorably occupies spot beside Tom Cruise's pic on Late Late Show with James Corden's photo board

BTS singer Jin made the best of his visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden. The singer shared a picture on Twitter informing he pinned his picture beside Tom Cruise's picture because the spot was vacant.

BTS left the internet begging for more when they appeared on last night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope appeared on the international show for the second time and they performed their recently released song, Black Swan, for the very first time ever. While the performance bowled everyone over, BTS also played hide and seek with Ashton Kutcher and James Corden. Amidst the game and performance, Jin managed to sneak into the photo booth and click a picture.

The photo sees the singer dressed in a black ensemble, unlike the one who wore for the game and posing for the camera. Jin shared the picture revealing that he placed his picture beside the Top Gun: Maverick star's photo for the spot was empty. "As the space next to Tom Cruise hyungnim was vacant, I occupied it," he wrote, as per a fan translation.

Check out the photo below:

톰 크루즈 형님 옆 자리가 비어있길래 냉큼 차지함 pic.twitter.com/AJcMcusmCL — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 29, 2020

This isn't the first BTS picture taken in the photo booth. The last time the K-Pop band appeared on the show, they squeezed in to take an adorable picture together.

As for Jin, he also made the headlines after Ashton carried the Worldwide Handsome guy out of the photo booth. Like a newly wedded bride, the That 70s Show star lifted Jin on his shoulder and took him on stage. Fans couldn't get enough of the moment and took to Twitter to gush about it. Read all about it here: BTSxCorden: Black Swan Live to Ashton Kutcher picking up Jin; 5 Best Moments from BTS on The Late Late Show

