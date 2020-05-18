BTS: Jin and RM's adorable bickering over photos leads to Weverse crashing; J Hope joins in on the fun

BTS members Jin, RM and J-Hope's back and forth bickering managed to crash Weverse as ARMY could not get enough of the trio's shenanigans. Check out Jin and Namjoon's throwback photos that started the conversation in the first place.

We may all be on quarantine mode due to the coronavirus pandemic but BTS is keeping ARMY plenty of company in the past few months. If COVID-19 didn't exist, BTS would currently be touring the United States but the Map of the Soul Tour dates have either been cancelled or rescheduled to an indefinite time. Nevertheless, through virtual medium modes, the septet is on a mission to keep their fans entertained as new content welcomes ARMY almost every day.

Weverse, in particular, has been seeing constant engagement by the BTS members with a recent back and forth exchange between Jin, RM and J-Hope literally crashing the site. The fun began when Jin posted a handsome throwback photo of himself, captioning it, "This is in my photo gallery," as per the English translation by @doyou_bangtan on Twitter. Taking inspiration from his hyung was Namjoon, who shared two handsome throwback selfies of himself with the same caption as Jin. In response to his leader, Jin quipped, "Don’t copy me. Pay me the copyright, 1,000,000 WON," to which RM wrote, "Here," with two money emoticons. "Thanks so much. I’ll use it for something good. Thank you, really," Jin joked back.

Joining in on the fun was Hobi who commented, "Why aren't you guys sleeping?," to which Jin wrote back, "Jwae-hope! I'm here, over here!" When J-Hope asked, "What are you doing awake?," Jin replied, "Jwae-hope, we agreed to have a glass today." Namjoon, too, added his two cents as he said, "Jwaaa-hope," to which Hobi shared, "What in the world? Go to sleep now." Finally, hitting the final comment was Hobi himself who wrote, "If you're gonna go jogging in the morning you need to sleep. You said you've been jogging these days."

And that's when Weverse crashed!

Taking to BTS' official Twitter account to continue the shenanigans, Jin revealed that he's been kicked out of Weverse. "I think I’ve been expelled from Weverse... If I’ve done something wrong, tell me," Jin tweeted along with the screenshot, which had, "With the current account, you can not enter into another artist’s Weverse," written on it. Commenting on Jin's tweet, which just had, "haha haha," tweeted has started a guessing game on which member wrote it. Moreover, Hobi had earlier treated fans with his sunshine face through two beautiful selfies.

Check out Jin, RM and J-Hope's photos along with BTS' latest tweets below:

We adore this trio and how!

