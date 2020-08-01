BTS: Jin debuts new hair colour as RM, Jimin & V use hats to conceal their hair during online event in Japan

During a recent online event in Japan, to promote Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey, ARMY were in for a surprise as Jin debuted new hair colour while RM, Jin and V cleverly disguised their hair with hats. Read below for more details.

ARMY was definitely stumped for a second but not completely surprised to see Jin debuting new hair colour as BTS appeared for a Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey online event in Japan. Given that the septet will soon kickstart their next comeback, the fandom is used to seeing the members change their hair colour with every comeback. While Jin openly showed off his hair colour, ARMY was intrigued by RM, Jimin and V who used black fedoras and a black beret to conceal their respective hair colour.

It will indeed be exciting to see the hair colours donned by each member during their next comeback which will begin with an English single release that has upbeat vibes similar to Mic Drop and Waste It On Me. During the interview, when the members were asked who is the person most likely to survive on an island, they chose Jungkook, who quipped that he can't survive without ARMY. V was voted the most fashionable and we got a cute endearing MJ move from Taehyung as his response. Moreover, TaeTate was also voted as the one who can befriend an alien to which the Sweet Night singer exclaimed, "If they said this for the neatest person, I'd feel better, but about aliens? What is that?," via ARMY member @thetaeprint's translation.

Jin was voted the best cook of BTS while J-Hope has the cleanest room. Speaking of Seokjin, when he was asked by an ARMY member as to why he's so good looking, Mr. Worldwide Handsome joked, "You just have to be born that way, it's hard," via ARMY member @bcimjk's translation. V disclosed that Suga promises to showcase his guitar skills to ARMY once Yoongi gets better at it while Hobi wants to trade places with his '94 line member Namjoon for a day because of the Bangtan leader's smart brain.

"When I see the members are around me I feel relieved the most... especially when we finish the stage and are backstage, I feel emptiness but if the members are around me I feel I'm comforted and relieved," Jimin divulged as his best relaxation method, via ARMY member @choi_bts2's translation. When Taehyung was asked what it is that he wants to do before he dies, TaeTae won hearts with his reply which was, "I want to be with the members until I die."

As Jungkook had to wire-fly during his Euphoria performance in concerts, when asked if he was scared, Kookie confessed, "I'm not scared because of the song, the atmosphere and the thought that ARMY is looking at me, I'm happy."

"The happiest moments in these days were the times we simply laughed, chatted and joked around while we were doing dance practice," Jin gushed on a recent happy moment.

Check out Jin's new hair colour along with RM, Jimin and V concealing their hair colour here.

What did you think of Jin's new hair colour? And which colours do you think RM, Jimin and V are sporting? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: BTS: Post new single announcement; ARMY blessed with OT7 selfie and we can't get over RM's adorable bowl cut

In their ending ments, BTS gushed about how they were grateful to interact with ARMY and how much they miss them. The Golden Maknae and ChimChim teased ARMY by revealing that the septet is currently preparing something special. If they're talking about their August 21 single release or their upcoming album, we'll have to wait and watch.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×