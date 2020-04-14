BTS: Jin, J Hope & V's worldwide handsome faces take center stage as the trio gears up for Bang Bang Con

After RM and Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope and V showed of their worldwide handsome faces for a selfie to hype up the upcoming Bang Bang Con, which has been scheduled for this weekend. Check out the trio's worldwide handsome selfie below.

It's been a dull few months for everyone around the world as we are restricted to the confines of our home as a safety precaution from the coronavirus pandemic. To not increase the death toll more than it already is, people have been self-quarantining with their loved ones at home while some are practicing social distancing. For ARMY, they can rely on BTS' past content to help them get through the tough times but the septet is also making sure to give their fans new, interesting content to devour while, on quarantine mode, with BTS Run episodes, Bangtan Bombs and so forth.

However, the most exciting announcement made by BTS in recent times was announcing an online weekend concert, Bang Bang Con, which will take place on April 18-19. The concerts include BTS 3rd Muster, BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode ll The Red Bullet (2014 Memories), BTS 4th Muster (Happy Ever After) and BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself' Seoul, just to name a few! After RM and Jungkook recently hyped up ARMY for Bang Bang Con with an adorable selfie, it's now time for Jin, J-Hope and V to show off their good looks in a new worldwide handsome selfie to gear up for the online weekend concert!

Cuddling up close, the trio is dressed in all-black attires as Hobi has his arms around Seokjin and Taehyung, holding an ARMY Bomb in his hand. ARMY was definitely left in a state of unrest for being blessed with a new selfie from the beloved boys!

Check out Jin, J-Hope and V's worldwide handsome selfie to gear up for Bang Bang Con below:

